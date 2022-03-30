“FINALLY!!!!! there’s an Oscars show worth watching” – How MMA Twitter reacted to Will Smith slapping Chris Rock live at the Oscars

Will Smith smacked comedian Chris Rock for making a joke about his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, at the Oscars on Sunday night and the MMA community was quick to react to it.

“Jada, I love you, G.I. Jane 2, can’t wait to see it,” Chris Rock said during his monologue, mocking Pinkett Smith’s shaved head. Pinkett Smith, who has previously spoken about her hair loss difficulties, was offended by the joke, and her husband rushed on stage and smacked Rock, reportedly yelling, “Keep my wife’s name out of your f****** mouth,” before returning to his seat.

The incident went viral quickly, and the MMA world reacted to it on social media, with some praising Rock’s ability to take a shot, others making jokes and comparing it to Jorge Masvidal’s alleged attack on Colby Covington, and the rest are just joking around about a circumstance that seems more appropriate for the World MMA Awards than the Oscars.

The MMA World reacts to Will Smith slapping Chris Rock at the 2022 Oscars.

Jon Jones Anyone watching the #Oscars? Will Smith is a gangster for that one, Chris rock was the ultimate professional for the way he continued — BONY (@JonnyBones) March 28, 2022

Michael Bisping Will Smith is a f*cking legend. — michael (@bisping) March 28, 2022 Chat shit get banged. — michael (@bisping) March 28, 2022

Daniel Cormier Very hard to surprise me nowadays but watching Will Smith slap the shit out of Chris Rock is very surprising! I’m actually amazed that this happened. You could see the moment Will started to feel played — Daniel Cormier (@dc_mma) March 28, 2022

James Vick https://twitter.com/JamesVickMMA/status/1508278197095391239

Eryk Anders Will has had it with the jokes lol — Eryk Anders (@erykanders) March 28, 2022

Sodiq Yusuff https://twitter.com/Super_Sodiq/status/1508280999326756865

Randy Brown There go words having consequences again. — Randy Brown (@TouchNgo_) March 28, 2022

Tim Kennedy A staged punch by Will Smith on Chris Rock at the Oscars is a pathetic attempt to get some viewers to tune in. — Tim Kennedy (@TimKennedyMMA) March 28, 2022

Shortly after the incident, Smith returned to the stage to accept the Academy Award for Best Actor for his performance in the film King Richard as Richard Williams, the father of Venus and Serena Williams.

