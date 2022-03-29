“Happy Mothers Day my hot mom” – When Conor McGregor left his fans confused after sharing snap of his “hot mum” on Mother’s Day

Conor McGregor wished Dee Devlin a happy Mother’s Day in his Dublin pub, where the two were celebrating.

Conor McGregor’s fans were left scratching their heads after he shared a few photos of his fiancée with the caption:

“Happy Mothers Day my hot mom.”

UFC star Conor McGregor took to Instagram to send Mother’s Day greeting to Dee Devlin and shared many photos of the couple together last night as they walked out of his bar in Dublin.

In the photos, McGregor and Devlin were shown enjoying a night of fun at the MMA star Black Forge Inn pub in Crumlin, a place McGregor has enjoyed entering since arriving in Dublin before the St. Mary’s Day weekend. Patrick.

The 33-year-old told his fans about his return home on Wednesday 16 March while discussing exercise photos at his former Crumlin Boxing Club venue.

The accompanying caption read: “St Paddy Night works at Crumlin boxing club. School of excellence!”

Taking to her official Instagram page today, she has honored the mother of her three children.

He later posted a picture with his actual mom to fun off the whole things, as he might have realized that his 44 M Instagram fan might have guess it wrong.

The couple, who met in 2008 when McGregor was just 19-year-old, looked as loved up as ever in the snaps, but that didn’t stop some fans from questioning that bizarre caption. One person wrote: “For a sec I thought she was his actual mom.”

Conor UFC comeback



McGregor is looking forward to a fight with Usman next and has called it a “battle to make 170 pounds. He has never fought in welterweight since defeating Donald Cerrone in the UFC 246.

This is not the first time Kamaru Usman and Conor McGregor have traveled so far. Usman has already expressed interest in the war and McGregor has predicted that he will end it. McGregor also accused Usman of stealing his belongings during a boxing match with Canelo Alvarez.

McGregor has unveiled his UFC comeback, and a fight with Usman could happen when White does not want McGregor to score a gold medal next time. In the meantime, Usman will look to keep his place at the top of the pound list for the UFC pound after 2021 flawless.

Usman has every right to feel confident. He’s the pound-for-pound No. 1 for a reason, having defended his welterweight title five times. The most recent defense came in a rematch with Colby Covington in November.

Nigerian Nightmare could control the octagon and threaten to be depleted. If Usman records McGregor, Notorious One will hear it. As UFC fans have seen before, McGregor can do amazing things, but he also shows signs of blowing air when he punches. The fight against Nate Diaz and Dustin Poirer proved very convincing. In contrast, Usman continues to push forward.

McGregor’s return statistics will take place later this summer or early fall. The opposite of Usman is yet to be seen, but McGregor should be aware of his wishes.

