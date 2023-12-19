“Football Is King of Sports”: When Khabib Nurmagomedov Talked About His ‘Football Dream’ With Cristiano Ronaldo

Khabib Nurmagomedov is undoubtedly one of the greatest stars of MMA. But there’s another sport that the Dagestani has been deeply into since his childhood. Fans were taken aback once in early 2021 when a few reports started saying that he wanted to make a professional debut in soccer. One of them mentioned that he had also talked to the noted soccer icon, Cristiano Ronaldo, about this.

Nurmagomedov’s followers might be well aware of his love for soccer. The Dagestani has put up multiple soccer-related updates on his social media accounts to date. Some of them even showcase him enjoying a recreational match of soccer with his mates. However, the measure of his soccer skills became well known after the Russian Professional Football (Soccer) League team, FC Kamaz, offered him a contract to join their team.

‘The Eagle’ has spoken publically about his passion for soccer multiple times. However, in one of his early 2021 interviews with ‘Matchtv’, Nurmagomedov himself revealed that he wanted to play soccer professionally. He said:

“To play football on a professional level is a childhood dream. Of course, I have such a wish. Football [Soccer] is the king of sports after all.”

But most fans may not know that he had also talked to a few soccer world personalities to materialize his childhood dream. ‘The Eagle’ revealed that those personalities also include the world-famous, Cristiano Ronaldo.

“Who haven’t I discussed this with! I’ve spoken even with the UEFA president Aleskandr Ceferin, with the owner of PSG, yes and even with Cristiano Ronaldo.”

Khabib’s followers may know that he is an ardent fan of Ronaldo, while Real Madrid stands as his favorite soccer club. The reports of a meetup between ‘The Eagle’ and Ronaldo also took the sports community by storm two years back.

Khabib Nurmagomedov met the entire Manchester United team along with Christiano Ronaldo

Nurmagomedov may have loved it even more if he had a chance to meet Ronaldo during his Real Madrid tenure. But his enthusiasm wasn’t any less when he met his favorite star in 2021 while he was playing for Manchester United. Multiple videos showcase that ‘The Eagle’ also had a friendly stare-down with his soccer idol, before their chit-chat.

Nurmagomedov also enjoyed his time with other noted stars of Manchester United, including the famed, Paul Pogba. He was equally respectful during his meeting with the noted former Manchester United manager, Sir Alex Ferguson. Well, it won’t be wrong to say that soccer fans might have enjoyed watching him take the pitch if it ever happened.