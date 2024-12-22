Former UFC Champ Miesha Tate Picks Raul Rosas’ ‘Chiwiwi’ Over Alex Pereira’s Catchphrase ‘Chama’

Miesha Tate found herself in the middle of an unexpected (and hilarious) UFC debate – which catchphrase reigns supreme, Raul Rosas Jr.’s “Chiwiwi” or Alex Pereira’s signature “Chama”? As someone who’s no stranger to making tough calls in the octagon, Tate had to trust her instincts, ultimately siding with Rosas Jr.

While it might seem like a harmless choice, Pereira’s fanbase wasn’t too thrilled with the decision. But hey, Tate knows a catchy line when she hears one, and “Chiwiwi” clearly left an impression.

The former champion appeared on the ‘Burn Factory Show’ where she claimed it was a really tough choice because she loved both but had ti go with her first instinct.

“I don’t know how I am going to defend this but my first instinct was to burn ‘Chama’ and chill ‘Chiwiwis’. I don’t know how to defend that though, I just had to make a decision. One is funny and one means business.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Burn Factory (@burnfactoryshow)



But what do these catchphrases mean? “Chiwiwis” isn’t just a fun catchphrase – it’s all about excitement and good vibes. Rosas Jr. describes it as a playful way to celebrate positive moments. Whether your friend finally texts that girl or you land something big, “Chiwiwis” is the perfect way to hype it up!

“Chama”, on the other hand, means “flame” or “inspiration,” but for Pereira, it’s like saying “let’s go” or “bring it on.” It’s his way of firing up the crowd and himself. And out in the real world with a multitude of languages, it’s the common tongue that binds Pereira to his fans.

Of course, it also helps that he defended the light-heavyweight title thrice in 2024 but it appears, he too has fallen to the doing virus.

Pereira vs Ankalev in 2025?

Despite Magomed Ankalaev being the #1 contender, the UFC light heavyweight champ seems adamant that the Russian won’t be his next opponent. Pereira shut down the idea on Instagram with a striking highlight reel from his fight with Khalil Rountree and said, “It won’t be Ankalaev!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alex “Poatan” Pereira (@alexpoatanpereira)



The message was loud and clear, but Ankalaev wasn’t too happy, firing back with a “Chicken” response after Pereira posted the same message on Twitter.

Chicken — Magomed Ankalaev (@AnkalaevM) December 19, 2024

Pereira has never been tested by anyone with Ankalaev’s ground game and it seems he doesn’t want to other. Not at least, until Dana White signs on the dotted lines for the big Jon Jones match.

This makes it a particularly peculiar situation. Does Pereira not want to give anything away for Jones to work on in camp? Or is he so unsure of fighting grapplers that he believes a terrible performance against Ankalev is likely to take that money fight away from him?

Pereira has also been beefing with Jamahall Hill and had almost come to blows with him at the UFC performance center a few weeks ago. So perhaps, he is looking to run it down again with the former champion. But Hill is fighting JiříProcházka att. UFC 311. The Pereira fight only happens for the winner of that match, that is if it happens at all.