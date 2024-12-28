Raul Rosas Jr. Reveals How Dana White and Co. Pick Opponents for UFC Fights

Ever wondered how the UFC decides who fights who? Rising star Raul Rosas Jr. recently talked about the matchmaking process during an interview with Bradley Martyn on the RawTalk Podcast. According to Rosas, it’s not always as straightforward or glamorous as many fans might think as circumstances often dictate fight pairings.

“Sometimes they just throw you whoever because there’s a lot of people injured.”

Rosas added that occasionally, fighters get a bit of choice in the matter. However, he has got to pick his opponent only once in his career so far. The rest of the time? It was a take-it-or-leave-it situation.

“Sometimes there’s three available options, you know, like they’ll give you three names and they’re like, ‘These three guys are down to fight,’ and you just choose.”

The insight adds a fascinating layer to what happens behind the scenes in the UFC. Rosas’s comments show that for many, especially those early in their careers, the matchmaking process can feel more like a game of chance or necessity.

As Rosas continues to climb the ranks, it’ll be interesting to see if he gets more say in who he faces next. Until then, the 19-year-old phenom is proving he’s game to take on whoever the UFC throws his way.

But this is on par with what Dana White has always said about cherry-picking opponents in the UFC. It is a practice the UFC president hates and claims he will not let it happen in this organization.

Why White despises fighters cherry-picking their opponents

UFC President Dana White made it clear in November that the UFC isn’t the place for fighters who want to hand-pick their matchups. Speaking on the UFC Unfiltered podcast, White expressed frustration with fighters turning down bouts.

“This is the fight business, and the UFC is the elite of the elite. If you don’t want to fight certain people, this probably isn’t the place for you.”

White emphasized that the UFC prioritizes world-class competition and fighters who are willing to face the toughest opponents,

“I’m looking for people that want to be world champions, that want to f*****g fight the best in the world. If you’re not that guy, there are plenty of other places where you can go and make money.”

Addressing those unwilling to step up, White hinted at more roster changes to come, adding, “If you don’t want to fight, don’t sign here. If you want to hand-pick fights, this isn’t the right place for you.”

Rosas and White’s comments show how the UFC always looks to balance entertainment with fairness and this is what differentiates it from other combat sports promotions such as the WWE.