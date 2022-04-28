“Free speech is the bedrock of a functioning democracy” – Elon Musk taking over Twitter has prompted a response from the MMA community

Tech mogul Elon Musk paid 44 billion dollars for Twitter resulting in MMA fighters reacting to the news on social media.

According to the Associated Press, entrepreneur Elon Musk has reached an agreement to purchase the popular social media network Twitter for $44 billion. Musk wants to loosen the platform’s moderation and says he wants to make it “better than ever.”

“Free speech is the bedrock of a functioning democracy, and Twitter is the digital town square where matters vital to the future of humanity are debated,” – In a statement sent to his own social media account, Musk claimed.

The MMA community are behind Elon Musk’s move to buy social Media Giant Twitter

It’s no wonder, then, that fighters had their thoughts on the news, given that social media is one of the primary means of communication in the MMA industry. And there’s no better place to air your views than on Twitter.

So @elonmusk owns @Twitter ! Time to put up or shut up, should be fascinating to watch it all unfold. — Funky (@Benaskren) April 25, 2022

Okay coming back to Twitter now that Elon the 🐐 owns it! 🤣🤣 #ElonMuskBuyTwitter #Elonmusk — James Vick (@JamesVickMMA) April 25, 2022

Love what @elonmusk is doing! 🙏🏻👊🏻 — Ian Heinisch (@ianheinischmma) April 25, 2022

When it comes to high-profile situations like former US President Donald Trump, who was banned from Twitter after his followers attacked the Capitol, Musk’s stated hands-off attitude to content is a particularly sticky issue.

“Musk says he is going to turn Twitter into a social media platform with no moderation; there have been several of those and they don’t work,” said analyst Rob Enderle of Enderle Group. “The trolls take over, they get too hostile and drive people away from the platform.”

Musk has stated that he opposes banning people from Twitter for misbehavior, anticipating that he will lift Trump’s ban.

