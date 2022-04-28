UFC

“Free speech is the bedrock of a functioning democracy” – Elon Musk taking over Twitter has prompted a response from the MMA community

Elon Musk MMA
Zohan Mistry

Previous Article
"So surprised to see Pat Cummins sit out": Yuvraj Singh fails to understand why Pat Cummins is not playing IPL 2022 match vs Delhi Capitals
Next Article
"Will never get over Stephen Curry handing LeBron James that ring up 3-1": Skip Bayless is skeptical about Warriors' postseason, calls the Chef flaky in playoffs