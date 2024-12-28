‘From 241 to 241,000 Followers’: Chael Sonnen Names Dricus Du Plessis ‘Breakout Fighter of the Year’ for His Rise to UFC Champion

Chael Sonnen knows a breakout star when he sees one, and for him, Dricus Du Plessis is the fighter of the year. In classic Sonnen fashion, he laid it out simply – a breakout fighter’s Instagram following multiplies by almost a 100,000, turns from being unknown to getting mobbed for photos, and headlines pay-per-views after many free prelims.

That’s exactly the kind of rise Du Plessis has had. After a massive year that saw him claim UFC gold, the South African fighter has cemented himself as one of the hottest names in the sport – and Sonnen has endorsed this viewpoint.

During a recent episode of ‘Good Guy / Bad Guy’, Sonnen and Cormier were joined by Laura Sanko to go over their end of the year awards. Among the awards was the ‘Breakout Fighter of the Year’. And Sonnen explained why DDP was the clear winner for him.

“If your Twitter account goes from 241 to 241,000 you have broken through. If you could walk through the same doors fans walk through to get to an event, and nobody recognises you or stops you for a photo, and then all of a sudden you need private security, you’ve broken through. “If you go from off of TV on a free fight card to headlining act, you’ve broken through. That describes Dricus Du Plessis,” Sonnen said.

Sonnen went on to add that in 2024, Du Plessis started off by winning the title against Sean Strickland at UFC 297. He then booked a fight against Israel Adesanya in what was the most heated rivalry of the year according to Sonnen.

Not only did ‘DDP’ secure a win, he did so via a submission ,which put a definite end to the rivalry. Due to these reasons, du Plessis is the breakout star of the year for Sonnen.

In a separate interview, Australian MMA star Robert Whittaker also praised du Plessis, with a special mention about his recent win against Adesanya.

Whittaker tips his hat to du Plessis for perfect game plan

‘The Reaper’ has faced both Adesanya and du Plessis. In a recent episode of the MMArcade Podcast, Whittaker claimed that du Plessis may have shown the blueprint to other fighters when it comes to beating Adesanya.

Whittaker was asked to comment on Adesanya’s next fight against Nassourdine Imavov in Saudi Arabia. It would be Adesanya’s first non-title fight in five years.

Whittaker pointed out that du Plessis’ awkward but aggressive style, combined with sheer power, was key to his win over Adesanya.

“You have to make Izzy uncomfortable, stay on him, and don’t let him play his game. Give him stress, don’t give him any space,” Whittaker said.

That said, Whittaker still leans toward Adesanya as the favorite, highlighting Izzy’s counter-striking and ability to pick apart opponents who don’t fall for his traps. While some wonder if this fight signals a “changing of the guard,” Whittaker isn’t so sure.

“Izzy looked great against Dricus – until he didn’t,” he added.

When it comes to du Plessis, his next fight is set to be against Sean Strickland at the UFC 312 in Sydney, Australia on February 9, 2025.