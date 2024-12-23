From Islam Makhachev to Jon Jones: What the Future Holds for UFC Champions in 2025

With the UFC’s 2024 fight calendar officially wrapped up, it’s time to look ahead at what’s next for the reigning champions. From Islam Makhachev’s dominance in the lightweight division to Jon Jones’ ongoing legacy at heavyweight, each weight class tells its own unique story.

As we gear up for the new year, the future of these divisions is packed with possibilities—new contenders rising, potential superfights looming, and champions looking to solidify their legacies. Let’s break down what 2025 could have in store for the UFC’s elite.

Flyweight

The UFC’s flyweight division is buzzing with talent and anticipation. At the top sits champion Alexandre Pantoja, who just showcased his skills with a submission victory over Kai Asakura at UFC 310, and established his claim as the GOAT

Hot on his heels are the top three contenders: Brandon Moreno, Amir Albazi, and Brandon Royval. Moreno, a former champion, is eager for another shot at the title, especially after his recent win over Albazi.

Given their history and Moreno’s recent performances, a potential rematch with Pantoja could be on the horizon. Additionally, rising stars like Royval and Albazi are making strong cases for title contention, promising an action-packed year for the flyweight division.

Bantamweight

Champion Merab Dvalishvili, known for his relentless pace and wrestling, is set to defend his title against undefeated contender Umar Nurmagomedov at UFC 311 on January 18.

This matchup promises fireworks, with Nurmagomedov’s well-rounded skills posing a significant challenge. Meanwhile, top contenders like Petr Yan and Cory Sandhagen are eager to climb back into title contention. Yan, coming off a victory over Deiveson Figueiredo, has regained momentum in the division.

Sandhagen, with his dynamic striking, remains a constant threat to anyone in the top five. A loss to Umar might have set back his title ambitions for now if as the new year unfolds, things might begin to change.

Featherweight

The UFC’s featherweight division is arguably its most talent-stacked division. At the top is undefeated champion Ilia Topuria, who solidified his reign with a stunning knockout of Max Holloway at UFC 308.

Chasing the champ are top contenders Alexander Volkanovski, Movsar Evloev, and Yair Rodriguez. Volkanovski, the former title holder and legend in his own right, is eager for a rematch to reclaim his belt.

Meanwhile, Evloev, boasting an unblemished record, presents a formidable challenge with his grappling prowess and is beginning to knock at the door.

Looking ahead, Topuria’s 2025 could feature a high-stakes rematch with Volkanovski, a fresh test against Evloev’s wrestling, or a striking showdown with Rodriguez.

Each potential matchup promises fireworks, keeping fans on the edge of their seats. The champion also has his eyes set on moving up in weight and challenging Islam Makhachev for the lightweight title.

The Russian however, has no interest in a fight.

Lightweight

The UFC’s lightweight division opens the PPV schedule for UFC fans in 2025. Reigning champion Islam Makhachev, who has been dominant since claiming the title, is scheduled to defend his belt against Arman Tsarukyan at UFC 311 on January 18 in Los Angeles in a rematch that is five years in the making.

Tsarukyan, currently the top contender, has been on a tear, earning his shot at the title. Following closely are Charles Oliveira and Justin Gaethje, both former title challengers eager to reclaim the top spot. Oliveira, known for his submission prowess, and Gaethje, with his striking power, present formidable challenges in the division.

However, if Makhachev does secure a win over Tsarukyan he could potentially move up in weight as he would have defeated everyone in the top 5 at 155-pounds. However, with Topuria coming to lightweight and Belal Muhammad holding the title at welterweight, Islam’s plans might be pushed aside for some other time.

Welterweight

The UFC’s welterweight division is set for a super fight-packed 2025. Belal, who clinched the title by defeating Leon Edwards at UFC 304, will be defending his title for the first time against Shavkat Rakhmonov next year.

Rakhmonov leapfrogged Usman to the No. 2 spot after a decisive win over Garry at UFC 310 and is waiting for Belal to properly heal from his foot infection.

Usman, a former champion, is eager to reclaim his throne and has expressed interest in facing top-tier opponents to earn another title shot. However, with a 3-match losing streak behind him and no fights lined up, it’s difficult to see him jumping ahead in the queue.

Meanwhile, Garry, despite his recent loss, remains a formidable force in the division and could bounce back into contention with a strong performance.

Middleweight

Dricus Du Plessis reigns as the champion after dethroning Sean Strickland at UFC 297 and continues to dominate with his unconventional yet effective moveset.

The top contenders eyeing his belt include Sean Strickland, eager for redemption in a scheduled rematch at UFC 312 in February. Khamzat Chimaev, fresh off a dominant win over Robert Whittaker at UFC 308, is also waiting in the ranks.

As of right now, Chimaev is set to fight the winner of DDP vs Strickland in the latter half of the year. Needless to say, no matter which way you look at it, it’s very likely, that the 185 lbs division might have a new champion soon.

Light heavyweight

The UFC’s light heavyweight division gave us arguably the most jaw-dropping action in 2024 thanks to champion Alex Pereira.

Hot on his heels are top contenders Magomed Ankalaev, Jiri Prochazka, and Jamahal Hill. Ankalaev’s well-rounded game makes him a formidable challenger. However, Pereira has repeatedly avoided fights with him and continues to openly dodge him at every step.

He would rather have a rematch with former champion Jamahal Hill. And given their constant skirmishes, with the most recent one being a viral one at the UFC performance center, it would seem he is going to skip over the line and fight Pereira instead of Ankalaev.

However, this might mean that the same fans who had turned Pereira into a superstar in the span of a year might soon turn on him.

Heavyweight

2025 will arguably be the most important and consequential for the heavyweight division. Reigning undisputed champion Jon Jones, who solidified his status with a victory over Stipe Miocic at UFC 309, should ideally face interim champion Tom Aspinall in a highly anticipated unification bout in 2025.

And Jones has used every excuse in the book to get out of that fight.

However, following his win over Stipe, ‘Bones’ said that he would need life-changing money to take on Aspinall. And UFC president Dana White is happy to pay it. White has claimed that Jones vs Aspinall would be the biggest fight in UFC history and he is 100% sure that it would come to pass in 2025.

There you go. There might be a month-long break between UFC Tampa and the first event of 2025 but once the year kicks in, its going to be wild. 2025 is stacked to the gills and almost every division is on the verge of a chaotic change! So, stay tuned.