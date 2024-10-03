From Jon Jones to Alex Pereira, Tom Aspinall Doesn’t Hesitate in Revealing the ‘Best, Most Dangerous’ Heavyweight Fighters

As the interim heavyweight champion in the UFC, Tom Aspinall is making waves in the division, and he’s not holding back when it comes to assessing his fellow fighters. Even though he’s serving as the backup for the highly anticipated title fight between Jon Jones and Stipe Miocic, Aspinall took the time to break down what makes the top heavyweights dangerous—often in just two words or less!

From the skills of Jon Jones to the striking of Alex Pereira, Aspinall’s concise takes provide a fascinating glimpse into what he considers the best attributes of each fighter.

With so much talent in the heavyweight ranks, it’s clear that Aspinall knows the competition is fierce as he prepares for his own shot at the title.

In a video that was posted on his YouTube channel, Aspinall was asked to assess his competition at heavyweight in two words or less. He obliged.

Starting by ccalling Tybura experienced and Rozenstruik limited, he said:

“ (Spivac) slow and technical. (Blaydes) good everywhere. (Pavlovich) very dangerous. (Volkov) tall and awkward. (Gane) good movement we will go with. (Aspinall) the best. (Jones) very skilful. (Pereira) well he is not a heavyweight but I will answer it anyway, I would say similar to Pavlovich in very dangerous, is accurate for Alex Pereira.”

Aspinall has his own immediate challenges to deal with in the meantime. As Jones takes on Miocic, would be hoping, nay praying for divine luck to intervene and fight for the undisputed title infront of a pakced Madison Square Garden.

“I am ready to go”: Aspinall prepares for Jones Vs. Miocic

Tom Aspinall has officially confirmed that he’ll be the backup fighter for the much-anticipated UFC heavyweight title fight between Jon Jones and Stipe Miocic on November 16. This matchup was originally scheduled for last year but was postponed when Jones tore his pectoral muscle.

Aspinall, who stepped in to win the interim heavyweight title against Sergei Pavlovich and then defended it against Curtis Blaydes at UFC 304, believes he’s the best heavyweight in the world. However, he still can’t fight for the undisputed title since Jones has been seemingly ducking him in favor of a legacy fight with an ageing Stipe Miocic.

But as a back up fighter, he might just have a way in. “It’s exciting,” the Brit said, noting that there’s finally movement at the top of the division.

He plans to be front row at Madison Square Garden, but if either veteran can’t fight, he could end up stepping in. “I’m training twice a day and I am ready to go,” Aspinall added, making it clear he’s fully prepared for whatever happens!