Gilbert Burns Highlights Alex Pereira’s Qualities Over UFC Legend Anderson Silva That Connects With Fans

Brazilian fighters have played a significant role in the growth of the UFC, with Anderson Silva being one of the standout names. However, perhaps none of them have been able to capture the imagination of fans like Alex Pereira has. In a very short span, Pereira established himself as one of the biggest stars in the sport, and according to Gilbert Burns, this can be pinned down to one very special characteristic.

Fellow Brazilian fighter Burns joined Luke Thomas and Brian Campbell for the latest video on their YouTube channel, ‘Morning Kombat.’ During the interview, he spoke about Pereira and claimed that it was his character that made the Brazilian so special. He even admired the way ‘Poatan’ can connect with fans and insisted that Silva was never on that level.

“The thing now with social media, a lot more things you can connect. That guy has dynamite on his hands.”

Silva was a devastating finisher in his own right. However, he did not have the kind of one-punch knockout power that Pereira possesses. Burns believes that this prowess, coupled with the advent of social media propelled Pereira into being the superstar that he is today. Interestingly, in the same conversation, Burns also shared his thoughts on a potential fight with Jon Jones and why that is not the best idea for his compatriot.

Burns breaks down Jon Jones vs Pereira

In the interview, Luke Thomas asked Burns what he made of a potential fight between Jones and Pereira. After his win over Jiri Prochazka, fans as well as Joe Rogan were desperate to see Pereira fight at heavyweight. Jones is also the biggest opponent to take on at heavyweight, but Burns is not the biggest fan of that idea.

He firmly believes that Jones will not make the same mistakes Jiri made. Also, Burns stated that Jones is a far superior wrestler who will use his wrestling to neutralize the threat Pereira possesses in his hands. Despite all the reasons mentioned, Burns still feels Pereira has a chance as he has dynamite in his hands that can end a fight in a split second.