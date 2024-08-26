Gilbert Burns vs. Sean Brady: Date, Time, Streaming Info, Fight Card- a Complete Fan Guide

Gilbert Burns is returning to the octagon next month as he looks to get back to winning ways. The Brazilian fighter is on a two-fight losing streak will look to turn things around against Sean Brady. Brady, on the other hand, has just one loss in his last three fights and that too against WW champion, Belal Muhammad. The pair are the main event for a UFC Fight Night event at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas.

The event takes place on Sunday, September 8, live from the UFC Apex from 4:30 am GMT +5:30 onwards and will serve as one of the last Fight Night events for the year at the Apex.

The prelims for the fight start at 1:30 am GMT +5:30. American fans can watch the fight live on Starzplay and through the UFC Fight Pass.

As for the full fight card, it seems stacked to the gills.

Main card

Gilbert Burns vs. Sean Brady

Jessica Andrade vs. Natalia Silva

Kyle Nelson vs. Steve Garcia

Matt Schnell vs. Alessandro Costa

Trevor Peek vs. Yanal Ashmouz

André Lima vs. F. dos Santos

Prelims

Rongzhu vs. Chris Padilla

Ovince Saint Preux vs. Ryan Spann

Jaqueline Amorim vs. Vanessa Demopoulos

Isaac Dulgarian vs. Brendon Marotte

Felipe dos Santos vs. Andre Lima

Yi Zha vs. Gabriel Santos

Andre Petroski vs. Dylan Budka

Meanwhile, of their fight, Sean Brady believes his striking will be a problem for Gilbert Burns even though he is a wrestling dominant fighter.

Brady plans to outstrike Burns

It is no secret that Sean Brady is an excellent grappler and that is the dominant fighting style he uses inside the octagon. However, as it turns out, the American believes his striking is equally dangerous. And he wants to put it to theory against Gilbert Burns.

In a recent interview with James Lynch on YouTube, he simply stated that people are going to be surprised at how good of a striker he actually is.

“We’re definitely going to grapple, we’re definitely going to strike. And yeah I think a lot of people sleep on my striking and I think it’s gonna surprise a lot of people when we get in there.”

“I think a lot of people sleep on my striking…” Sean Brady tells @LynchOnSports how he matches up against Gilbert Burns in their upcoming bout! You can watch the FULL interview on our YouTube channel ➡️ https://t.co/XFNyL89Iut pic.twitter.com/hfLvdljnz8 — Bodog (@BodogCA) July 30, 2024

According to Brady, the pair match up well stylistically and it will be an interesting fight for the fans, one worthy of being the main event.

For Burns, this fight will be crucial to how the rest of his career plays out. If he wants to get another shot at the title, he needs to get back to winning ways.