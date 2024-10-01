“Girlfriend Was a Flirt”: Khabib Nurmagomedov’s Coach Opens Up About Personal Struggles That Drove Him to MMA

In the world of MMA, few names carry as much weight as Javier Mendez. Known for shaping champions like Khabib Nurmagomedov, Daniel Cormier, Luke Rockhold, and Islam Makhachev, Mendez has an impressive legacy as one of the sport’s top coaches. But behind the accolades lies a story that’s surprisingly relatable.

In a recent interview, Mendez opened up about his personal struggles that led him to the cage—not just as a coach but as a fighter himself. And it all started with a “flirty girlfriend” that nudged him onto this wild path.

The 54-year-old recently participated in an in-depth piece about his history, heritage and how he got into the world of coaching. Similar to most other fighters, Mendez picked up the gloves in order to learn how to defend himself.

“When I was 18, my girlfriend was a flirt and she almost got me into a fight with a drug-dealer type guy. I realized, oh my God, I don’t know how to fight. So I went to martial arts right after that to learn how to protect myself.”

Mendez’s journey in combat sports began with a deep dive into Tang Soo Do, training under Jeff Scott. He later transitioned to Taekwondo, where he worked alongside longtime MMA executive Scott Coker. As Mendez honed his skills as a student, he found himself helping Coker with various events, ultimately stepping into the ring as one of Coker’s fighters.

His dedication paid off when he clinched the ISKA Light-Cruiserweight title in both 1992 and 1995. Throughout this journey, Mendez discovered a passion for teaching, which would eventually lead him to become a celebrated coach in the world of MMA.

Right now, he’s providing tutelage to Umar and Usman Nurmagomedov and the UFC lightweight champion, Islam Makhachev.

Mendez provides an update on champion Makhachev

When does Islam Makhachev defend his title next? Well, coach Mendez has provided some insights into his fighter’s current situation. “He’s doing great and is in excellent condition, getting ready for his next fight whenever that might be,” Mendez shared.

However, he acknowledged that their discussions have been somewhat limited, leaving them both a bit in the dark about certain details.

Mendez pointed out that while Makhachev is contemplating potential matchups, there’s no definitive schedule for his next fight.

“Even if I had the inside scoop, it wouldn’t mean much until the UFC officially announces something,” he remarked. For the time being, both Mendez and Makhachev are waiting to see how the landscape of the lightweight division evolves.