‘We Didn’t Just Work Standup’: Coach Mendez suggests Cain Velasquez vs. Brock Lesnar Blueprint for Kayla Harrison if Amanda Nunes Bout Happens

Expected to share the Octagon with the returning Amanda Nunes, UFC 316 winner, Kayla Harrison has been warned of the stylistic test awaiting her by an esteemed head coach.

Harrison, who co-headlined the promotion’s return to New Jersey, minted herself as the bantamweight champion. And in rather dominant fashion to boot.

Taking on arch-rival Julianna Pena, Harrison made relatively light work of the two-time gold holder. Lodging a second-round kimura submission, it proved dominance from the outset and throughout for the Olympian.

Immediately joined in the Octagon by former ATT teammate Nunes, Harrison is expected to fight the returning Brazilian by the end of the year. But she would be wise to take a word of warning about the stylistic matchup from veteran trainer Javier Mendez.

Noting Nunes’ ability on the feet, in the clinch, and if the bout hits the mats, Mendez has drawn comparisons of the possible clash with one of the more high-profile bouts he coached.

Mendez coached Cain Velasquez to the heavyweight crown with a knockout of Brock Lesnar back in 2010. He has now warned Harrison that it would be wise to implement a striking-heavy approach against Nunes.

“For instance, when Cain Velasquez was fighting Brock Lesnar for the world title. You know, we didn’t just work standup because you know we were going to dominate there,” Mendez said on The Javier & Mo Show.

“We worked the wrestling because we knew we were going to be there,” Mendez continued. “And how are we going to deal with that wrestling? And that’s what we did, so I would have DC (Daniel Cormier) and Cain just grapple on a Saturday.”

It’s a wise note from Mendez. With Harrison so dominant when it comes to Judo, she certainly won’t want a repeat of Nunes’ infamous knockout of fellow Judoka, Ronda Rousey, in their title pairing.

Kayla Harrison again warned Amanda Nunes may topple her

But it’s not just AKA leader Mendez offering advice to Harrison, it’s another former dominant flyweight kingpin. Himself turning into somewhat of an analyst since his retirement, Demetrious Johnson has been vocal on her chances in a showdown with Nunes.

Even going as far as to warn Harrison against taking the bout, Kentucky technician, Johnson claimed the bout could prove to be a “very, very bad idea” for the Olympic gold medal winner.

“Kayla Harrison is calling out Amanda Nunes,” Johnson said on YouTube. “I think that’s a very, very bad idea. Yes, Kayla Harrison is a world champion. But when you look at the roster of what Amanda Nunes fought, and what Kayla Harrison fought, there’s no f*cking comparison. There’s not one comparison at all.

“You had Ronda Rousey, Miesha Tate, Cat Zingano, (Germaine De Randamie), Valentina Shevchenko. Just the talent pool Amanda Nunes has fought in mixed martial arts. It blows everything that Kayla Harrison has done in her entire career. Just the talent pool.”