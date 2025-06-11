Jon Jones Is Pulling the Strings! Coach Mendez Claims Bones Is Controlling Tom Aspinall’s Fate and the UFC

According to super coach Javier Mendez, it’s not the UFC brass that’s derailing Tom Aspinall’s heavyweight title dream.

Mendez has been around the block many times, coaching a number of MMA all-timers to UFC gold. Among his previous title-winning fighters are Khabib Nurmagomedov, Islam Makhachev, Daniel Cormier, and B.J. Penn.

Mendez also remains the only coach to have three concurrent UFC champions on his books. In 2015, Mendez was simultaneously coaching Cain Velasquez, Daniel Cormier, and Luke Rockhold when they were UFC champions in their respective divisions.

Having spent a lot of time around the most physically and psychologically dominant fighters of the last two decades, Mendez understands what Jon Jones is doing to current interim champ Tom Aspinall.

Should the long-awaited fight ever get booked, the toll that Jones’ mind games have taken on Aspinall should give the heavyweight champ a huge mental advantage from the off.

“I think Jon Jones is the puppet master,” laughed Mendez in conversation with his podcast co-host Mo Azizah. “He’s controlling these guys. He’s so good at the media that he knows how to control it… Even Dana White’s like, ‘What the hell’s going on, I don’t know.’ Jon Jones, he knows how to play the media. He’s been at this for a long time. He’s no rookie, he knows what he’s doing.

“I don’t even know if he cares if he’s getting under Tom’s skin. I know from Tom’s point of view. Everything I hear Tom say, I’m going to agree with.”

Mendez understands Aspinall’s frustrations. However, he also respects that Jones has earned the right to behave in the way that he does. He has defeated the best, he has terrific longevity, and he continues to be a massive draw in the UFC.

According to Mendez, that gives Jones significant influence over his and Aspinall’s fate. Despite this, Mendez still values the UFC’s authority over everything else, including Jones.

“Only thing I will know is this. When the UFC announces it, that they’re fighting, they’re fighting. If they don’t announce it and Jones says it or Aspinall says it, I’m not believing nothing.”

Mendez reveals his Jon Jones vs. Tom Aspinall prediction

Mendez was more than happy to decipher Jon Jones’ media manipulation, but his co-host Mo Azizah was clearly itching to answer a bigger question.

“Gun to your head, who would win, Jones or Tom?” asked Azizah.

Mendez replied, “If Jones accepted, I would favor Jones only because he’s that kind of guy that if he takes a fight, he knows he’s going to win. He’s pretty fricking good, but that doesn’t mean I’m right because Tom is phenomenal. I would slightly favor Jones.”

While Mendez’s unmatched experience and knowledge of MMA make him a valid voice in the debate, fans will be questioning his prediction for a Jones victory. As Mendez states, when Jones takes a fight, that normally means that he thinks he’s going to win.

But with the negotiations for this fight now closing in on 20 months, and Jones turning 38 next month, is his continued ‘ducking’ of Aspinall a depiction of what Mendez is suggesting – that Jones is avoiding Aspinall because he doesn’t believe that he’s capable of beating him anymore?

Whatever happens, the UFC will need to make a decision as the saga continues to spiral out of control. Force the fight between Jones and Aspinall, or do the unthinkable and strip Jones of the title he has become synonymous with.