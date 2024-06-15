“Give My Price and They”: Alex Pereira Shares Insights Into UFC 303 Negotiations With Dana White and Co.

Alex Pereira and Jiri Prochazka have stepped in to fill the main event spot after Conor McGregor pulled out of the Michael Chandler fight at UFC 303. But this begs the question about what the behind-the-scenes negotiations would have been, given this gate has already surpassed $20 million.

Turns out Pereira is quite an experienced candidate in these negotiations. This is not the first time ‘Poatan’ has stepped in at the last minute to save the day,

Last year, when Jon Jones and Stipe Miocic was called off due to the champion getting injured, Pereira had stepped in at the last minute to beat Jiri Prochazka and save the night.

At UFC 303, ‘Poatan’ has once again come to the rescue of the UFC.

In a recent video posted on his YouTube channel, Pereira shared his thoughts about the dollar bills. The Brazilian simply stated that he did;t think in terms of the UFC having no options and that he could get whatever he wanted.

He stated that the UFC was on the same page and neither party had any issues.

” To be sincere, didn’t even think of it like that, ‘There is no one. I will give my price and they have to accept’. I think it is good for both parties. Like I said, we have a good relation, been doing my job correctly. Never gave any trouble to the UFC, so I think they value that ”



But now that the negotiations are done and Pereira takes on Prochazka in a title rematch, it could change the trajectory of the light heavyweight and the heavyweight division.

A closer look at Jiri Prochazka vs Alex Pereira

The first fight between the two men ended rather quickly. ‘Poatan’ secured a finish in the second round of the fight to win the light heavyweight belt in the UFC.

He then went on to defend his belt for the first time earlier this year against Jamahal Hill. ‘BJP’ on the other hand secured a knockout win to bounce back into the win column. Now that the two are dueling again, the results can mean a great deal for at least 2 divisions.

If Prochazka wins, he not only wins the title but keeps Pereira in the division. This makes the light heavyweight division objectively more competitive. If Pereira wins, there’s a good chance he moves up in weight class, and then Jon Jones and Tom Aspinall get targets painted on their heads.