“Gloves F*cked Up?!”: Dana White Responds to Rumors About New UFC Gloves Increasing KO Rate

Since they were first introduced, the new UFC gloves have been subject to intense scrutiny, with many enraged over the lack of KOs. However, following the success of UFC 303, Dana White has made his sentiments clear and why the gloves weren’t the reason for fewer knock outs.

White sat down to address the media, where he was asked about any concerns he might have had about the gloves since all five of the finishes on the night were knockouts. White replied by saying that initially he had thought the same thing about the gloves but his opinion has since changed. Chalking the fewer KOs up to co-incidence, he said,

“Me and him were looking at each other, ‘are these gloves f**ked up’?. Believe me we were saying the same thing… So when he knocked Jiri down the first time, I looked at him and said, I guess it ain’t the gloves and he goes ‘I don’t think it matters what he’s f**king wearing.’ ”

Obviously the gloves’ case was helped by Pereira who knocked down Jiri not once but twice. And since Poatan effectively saved UFC 303, White seems to have warmed up a bit to the idea of the Brazilian at heavyweight.

White on Pereira’s heavyweight future

After the UFC 303 win, Joe Rogan relentlessly pushed the idea that Pereira should fight at heavyweight. Rogan mentioned it several times during the broadcast as well.

In the post fight interview, when White was asked about the same, he said that the JRE host was hounding him about the same and even though, he wasn’t too keen on it, he is warming up to the idea.

Therefore, there is a strong chance that Pereira might fight at heavyweight eventually. It might not be right away, since there are a few opponents he needs to take care of at 205-lbs, but eventually he will challenge for the gold.

But perhaps a trilogy fight with Israel Adesanya in the cards first for the UFC ight heavyweight champion.