“Go Fight Jake Paul”: UFC Veteran Removed from Roster After Over 5 Years of Inactivity Leaving Fans Surprised

2024-12-29 – Daikin NK Allround & Sprint HEERENVEEN, NETHERLANDS – DECEMBER 29: Jake Paul during the Daikin NK Allround & Sprint at the Thialf on December 29, 2024 in Heerenveen, Netherlands Heerenveen Thialf Netherlands Content not available for redistribution in The Netherlands directly or indirectly through any third parties. Copyright: xDouwexBijlsmax

Urijah Faber’s time on the UFC roster has finally seen the end of the fifth round. But didn’t he announce his retirement in 2019? The UFC Hall of Famer last fought Petr Yan in a losing cause 5 years ago but had since remained on the roster. However, the UFC has finally closed the doors on any potential of a comeback by removing him from their list of active fighters.

Fans were quick to react, with some expressing surprise that Faber was still technically part of the UFC, while others joked about his next move. A common suggestion? “Go fight Jake Paul“– because apparently, that’s the go-to option for retired MMA fighters these days.

now he can finally go fight jake paul — jupiter (@jupiterftl) January 8, 2025



Another fan responded to the news with a sarcastic remark, saying, “He was a hot and up-and-coming prospect”. A nostalgic fan reacted to the news by saying, “This is heartbreaking for some reason”.

this is heartbreaking for some reason — Cunning Linguistics (@WedgemanThomas) January 8, 2025



This fan was just shocked at the general incompetence of everything and remarked, “wtf took them so long” Given how long it took Faber to be removed a fan, genuinely concerned, asked, “Is Royce Gracie still signed?”

Jokes aside, Faber is one of the OGs of the UFC, from an era when the promotion wasn’t the household name it is now.

Faber’s legacy shines bright

Also known as “The California Kid”, Faber made his UFC debut on March 19, 2011, securing a unanimous decision victory over Eddie Wineland at UFC 128. Throughout the course of his professional MMA career, Faber holds a record of 35 wins and 11 losses, with 18 of those fights taking place in the UFC.

Known for his relentless pace and submission skills, he became a fan favorite and a staple in the bantamweight division, even beefing with Conor McGregor at one point. As a matter of fact, the Faber vs McGregor fight was really close to actualizing.

In 2016, Conor McGregor vs. Uriah Faber came very very close to happening pic.twitter.com/mANIcvcnK1 — MMA Mania (@mmamania) August 4, 2022



Although he retired in 2016, Faber made a brief return in 2019, earning a TKO victory over Ricky Simon before facing Yan in his final bout at UFC 245.

However, his retirement didn’t mean an end to competition. He has since fought in countless martial arts competitions, including Combat Jiu-Jitsu events across the world. To this day, he continues to influence the sport through his coaching and mentorship at Team Alpha Male which has produced numerous champions such as Cody Garbrandt and T.J Dillashaw among others.