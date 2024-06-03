“Go to185 Beat [Dricus] Du Plessis”: Belal Muhammad Urges Islam Makhachev to Skip 170lbs Division

Belal Muhammad recently urged Islam Makhachev to take an interesting but different route for his next fight. In June of 2024, Makhachev etched his name in the UFC history books with his third lightweight title defense at UFC 302. Following the fight, the Dagestani expressed his desire to become the fifth simultaneous two-division world champion in the promotion by winning the 170-pound belt. However, Muhammad insisted that Makhachev should directly target the 185lbs division and take on Dricus Du Plessis.

Prior to UFC 302, Belal Muhammad sat down for an interview with ‘MMA Fighting’ hosted by Damon Martin. In the interview, Martin asked Muhammad about potentially fighting Makhachev if he emerges victorious on Saturday night. To this Muhammad replied saying,

“Yeah I would never fight him 100%. But honestly he could go up to 185 (pounds) and beat Du Plessis right now. I think he is that good really. I think he can go there and become a two-division champ, skip over 170 (pounds) for a little bit. Let me beat a couple of these younger guys then I will go up to 185 (pounds). He has plenty of time man, he is dominating these fights, winning easily.”



Over the past few years, Belal Muhammad has grown increasingly close to Khabib Nurmagomedov and his team. He has even traveled to Dagestan to train with the team on multiple occasions. This has invoked a sense of camaraderie in both fighters and they have made it clear that they won’t fight each other under any circumstance.

However, such a development has made Makhachev’s double-champ aspirations quite tricky.

Islam Makhachev to stay at lightweight?

The welterweight title will be contested at UFC 304 when Leon Edwards takes on Belal Muhammad. If Leon Edwards defends his title, a super fight between him and Makhachev will be the logical next step.

It is worth noting that the UFC tried to book this fight for UFC 300. However, Makhachev declined it as he did not want to compete during Ramadan. On the flip side, if Muhammad wins the welterweight belt, Makhachev will be forced to stay at lightweight and defend his belt against Arman Tsarukyan.

Needless to say, both UC fans as well as the promotion will be hoping for a super fight between Makhachev and Edwards. It has been an extremely long time since a fighter in the UFC has attempted to hold two belts at once with the last one being Israel Adesanya at UFC 259.