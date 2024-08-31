“Going to Hunt All You P*****”: Nick Diaz Calls Out Fighters, Says He’s Ready for More Action

Nick Diaz had a message for all the fighters who criticized him. The UFC legend has not fought in over three years. His last fight came against Robbie Lawler in what was a straight-up brawl. After all this time, he looked to return to the octagon against Vicente Luque at UFC Abu Dhabi.

However, the UFC had to call off the fight due to travel issues. Diaz is still looking to fight Luque though, but the date for the fight has not been finalized yet.

The elder Diaz brother is still training for his fight, looking to stay fit, awaiting a call that could come in anytime. In the meantime, ‘Diablo’ was keeping tabs on all the people who had things to say about him during his time away from the ring.

“Don’t for a second think I forgot about all you little fighters who had a lot of shit to say about me…I’m going to hunt all you p*****s down one at a time after I’m done with this guy.”

For now, Diaz is still focused on his next fight against Vicente Luque. Although the UFC has not revealed the new fight date yet, fans remain hopeful. ‘Diablo’ himself encouraged fans to keep their eyes open when asked about the fight on Instagram.

Diaz gives an update on his fight against Vicente Luque

Nick Diaz is still eager to make his return to the octagon after three years, similar to Conor McGregor. The only difference is, he actually has an opponent to fight.

In a recent Instagram post, a fan stated how he was surprised that the UFC had not booked the fight yet. Here’s what ‘Diablo’ said in response,

“@shutupcherub don’t blink”

The Stockton native is very eager to get back into the octagon and show his fans that he still has a lot left in the tank.