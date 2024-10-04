“Gonna F*ck Him Up”: Kayla Harrison Says Henry Cejudo With ‘Fragile Ego’ Is Jealous of Her Olympic Gold Medals After UFC 307 Verdict

Following her sensational debut at UFC 300, former PFL champion and Olympic gold medalist, Kayla Harrison is gearing up for her second octagon appearance this weekend at UFC 307 in Salt Lake City, Utah. But ahead of her hotly anticipated bout, the Olympian went ballistic against former bantamweight champion, Henry Cejudo, calling him out for his recent comments.

Recently, ‘Triple C’ warned Kayla to be wary of her opponent claiming that Ketlen Vieira’s judo credentials could topple her game plan.\

Though Henry picked the American to emerge victorious, he still believes that Viera had the potential to defeat her if the fight pans out on their feet.

This hasn’t gone down too well at the Harrison household, as the matriarch told Cejudo’s manager Ali Abdelaziz to put his ‘boy Henry’ on notice.

“Bro, you better get your boy f**king Henry (Cejudo). I’m going to f**k him up… I’m telling you, he’s jealous because I have more gold medals than him. He can’t handle it. His little fragile ego.”

Kayla Harrison went IN on Henry Cejudo 😭😭 “Bro you better get your boy f***ing Henry. I’m gonna f*** him up… I’m telling you, he’s jealous because I have more gold medals than him. He can’t handle it. His little fragile ego.” 🎥 @ufc #UFC #MMA #UFC307 pic.twitter.com/nZIqaTHrwj — Championship Rounds (@ChampRDS) October 3, 2024

Even as she nonchalantly continued signing posters, the two time Olympic gold medalist looked like she meant business. So, if Cejudo has heard this warning, he better watch out.

Now, is there any truth to Harrison’s statement about being salty? Only Cejudo himself could testify to that. But the money is always on the bigger dog in a fight and Harrison is comparatively a direwolf. \

Éowyn of Rohan, Ser Brienne of Tarth and Kayla Harrison of the UFC, those are always the safe bets.

However, Harrison’s Brazilian opponent Vieira thinks that the champion has yet to prove herself, then proceeded to talk about how tthe Olympian’s grappling-heavy game would have its own disadvantages against her blistering strikes.

“She has not proven herself” – Vieira on Harrison

Even though Harrison ran through the former champ in her octagon debut and is oozing confidence ahead of UFC 307, Vieira doesn’t quite believe in Harrison’s hype, not yet at least.

Ahead of the bout, the Brazilian shared her thoughts on Harrison at Wednesday’s UFC 307 media day.

“As far as Kayla, listen: It carries a good name in judo. I do believe that she hasn’t been proven in MMA.A lot of people tend to confuse things, and I think she has not proven herself. She’s had one fight right now (in the UFC). I feel really prepared about this and I think this is the time.”

Previously, Harrison had asserted that she thought she could beat bantamweight champion, Raquel Pennington, title challenger Julianna Peña, and Vieira all in the same evening. However, Vieira thinks she’s delusional, cooking up situations in her head.