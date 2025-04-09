‘Old Belt Worth $300K’: Dana White’s Past Words Resurface as Henry Cejudo Losses UFC Gold After Studio Robbery

Henry Cejudo just can’t seem to catch a break. After a tough loss in the octagon in February and consequent serious eye damage, the former double champ is now dealing with an even more personal blow—one of his UFC championship belts was stolen in a recent burglary.

To make matters more interesting, fans were quick to dig up an old quote from Dana White, where he once said the old UFC belts could be worth up to $300,000. So, this isn’t just sentimental—it’s a serious loss in every sense.

The former two-division UFC champ revealed that someone had broken into his podcast studio in Phoenix. According to Cejudo and his producer, Dylan Rush, about $10,000 worth of podcast gear was also taken in the robbery early Tuesday morning.

To make it even wilder, Rush was actually sleeping in the studio at the time. He said he briefly woke up, saw someone in the room, and assumed it was Cejudo—only to later realize it wasn’t.

This comes just days after Cejudo made headlines for chasing down and restraining a driver involved in a hit-and-run in his neighborhood.

Unfortunately, this isn’t the first time Cejudo’s had bad luck with his awards. Back in 2017, he lost his Olympic gold medal in a wildfire in California.

Needless to say, fans had a lot to say about the incident.

“Loses Olympic gold medal by fire, and now loses first UFC belt by theft. Feel kinda bad for the cringe-lord. I don’t even see how the belt would be of worth to anyone apart from Cejudo and family”, said one fan on Reddit.

“Prob the same dude he held down”, joked another laughing about the weird ways karma worked.

Another fan simply said that “cejudo has had a crazy a** year.”

“It was Sean I just know it”– commented a fan making light of a horrible situation.

A fan on Reddit

Unfortunately for Cejudo he has had horrible luck with UFC championship belts, and this is not the first time he is losing one either.

Triple C down on luck

Back in September 2018, Cejudo finally reunited with his beloved UFC flyweight championship belt after spending eight days without it. The belt, along with the rest of his luggage, had gone missing during his flight to Russia for UFC Moscow, leaving the then-recently crowned champ without his prized possession.

Cejudo shared the moment on Instagram, beaming as he held the belt and joking that it had traveled all the way from Moscow to New York to get back to him. He playfully warned the belt never to leave his sight again. Well, looks like he did!

Just the year before, he lost his 2008 Olympic gold medal in a California wildfire. Speaking to reporters backstage in Moscow, he laughed about his string of bad luck with gold.

The UFC had even taken him on a bit of a shopping spree to make up for the mishap. “First it was my medal, now my belt—gold just doesn’t seem to stick with me,” he joked.