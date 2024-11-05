Kayla Harrison Calls UFC the Olympics of MMA, Pointing Out What Makes It Different from PFL

Kayla Harrison is no stranger to being the face of Olympian challenges, but joining the UFC has brought her a whole new level of excitement. After spending most of her career with the PFL, Harrison recently made the jump to the UFC, and she’s already feeling the difference.

The former PFL champion compared fighting for the UFC to competing in the Olympics, highlighting the prestige and intensity that sets it apart from her previous job.

For Harrison, the UFC feels like the ultimate stage in MMA, and she’s thrilled to be competing with the best in the sport. The two-time Olympic gold medalist still loves and admires a lot of people in the PFL but the UFC just has her heart. She simply wants to compete in the big leagues and that’s about it!

“ The UFC has been around for a long time, they know what they’re doing, they got their sh*t together. It is buttoned up from top to bottom. Everyone at the UFC really loves their job. It very much feels like the Olympics of MMA to me. It just feels like the big show and I like that.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kayla Harrison (@kaylaharrisonofficial)



During her 5 years in the PFL, Harrison faced some of the biggest names the promotion had to offer and came out on top more often than not.

She won the lightweight title in 2019 and defended it multiple times with the only blemish on her record being a loss to Larissa Pacheco in November 2022.

Harrison made the switch to the UFC in early 2024, making her debut at UFC 300 with a win over Holly Holm. She has since followed that up with a win over Ketlen Vieira in her most recent outing.

As if all this wasn’t impressive enough, Harrison is also a single mom to beautiful kids!

Harrison on being a single mom

Kayla Harrison’s schedule is packed, but she wouldn’t have it any other way. Balancing life as a top UFC contender and a single mom to two adopted kids keeps her on her toes, but she is fully committed to both roles.

“I’m the sole provider, so performing well is crucial,” she shared with MMA Junkie Radio. As fight prep intensifies, balancing “fighter” mode with “mom” mode becomes even tougher — but Harrison stays present with her kids, unplugging from distractions whenever she’s with them.

After her win over Ketlen Vieira at UFC 307 in October, Harrison is just one win away from a potential title shot. With that on her mind, her family still remains her top priority.

“I’m homeschooling my kids, and after this fight, we’re doing a road trip through Utah’s parks… It’s a lot, but this journey has brought me incredible peace and joy. I couldn’t imagine my life any other way.”

Isn’t that just beautiful?