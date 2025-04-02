‘I Torture Myself’: $200 Million Worth Joe Rogan Talks How ‘F*ck You Money’ Shifted His Perspective on Life

:Joe Rogan at the ceremonial weigh-ins for UFC309 – Jones vs Miocic at The Theatre at MSG

Joe Rogan has claimed that putting himself in the trenches of everyday life voluntarily amid staggering career earnings ($200 million), is what truly makes him happy.

Rogan, a podcast host, comedian, commentator, and influencer, began his career as an actor. Rogan entered the 2000s as an actor on the sitcom News Radio and quickly followed it up with a stint as the host of the blockbuster reality television show Fear Factor.

It is where his perspective on life truly changed, courtesy of what he now calls, “F*ck You” Money.

“That was like the first time I like I got ‘f*ck you’ money. Like, I’m not doing sh*y. And I just like decided to just concentrate on only doing my own thing after that“, the JRE host explained.

It was also during this time that the New Jersey native paved his way through the UFC with his color commentary. In 2009, Rogan aired the first episode of the ‘Joe Rogan Podcast, ‘ which has since earned him hundreds of millions of dollars.

Striking a high-profile streaming deal for the JRE podcast with Spotify in February 2024, Rogan inked an eye-watering $250 million (approx.) deal with the platform.

However, during an episode of his podcast this week, Rogan claimed that his endgame was to be happy, and while money certainly gave him a boost, it’s not what gets him there. Not really. It’s why he works out. It’s why he does the million other things he does.

“I torture myself so often that like regular life just doesn’t freak me out as much,” Rogan said.

“And then it gives me a balance because you know? You could think that the numbers in a bank account are really what counts. But what really counts is how you feel. How are you handling life? And how are you enjoying life?” he elaborated.

Now, Rogan might claim that money doesn’t get him there but it’s not for lack of trying. And given his investments, money has some really good mileage.

Rogan splashes cash on a host of property and vehicle ventures

A part of what makes him truly happy is being a stand-up comedian. And since he’s got the dough, instead of going into comedy clubs, the UFC commentator simply launched his own venue, The Comedy Mothership in Austin, Texas, in 2021, boasting renovations to the venue to the tune of $950,000.

Hosting many prolific comedians, including Dave Chapelle and Shane Gillis in recent years, this venue has seen Rogan play host to a multitude of comics from the region and more.

Rogan also likes to indulge in cars- of the muscle variety, in particular. The proud owner of Teslas and a host of Porsches, Rogan is said to have spent over $2 million on automobiles since the turn of the century.

And since departing Los Angeles after the pandemic, Rogan splashed an eye-watering $15 million on a mega-mansion in ‘The Lone Star State’.

Living in the property – consisting of a staggering 11,000 sq ft, Rogan has use of a fully-kitted out gym. As well as a home sauna and a sensory deprivation tank.

As mentioned before, money might not be everything, but it’s a lot of things. And that’s often more than enough.