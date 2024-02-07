“Great Example”: UFC Veteran Praises Khabib Nurmagomedov for His Humility Towards Team

While MMA may appear to be an individual sport, with only one fighter involved in the fight, it’s not like that. Behind the scenes, there is a whole team that prepares a fighter for their bout. So, the importance of the team is really high. It seems that Khabib Nurmagomedov understood this long ago, so he ensured that the team has the right atmosphere for that it is important to get treated equally in the team, no matter who one is. Recently, UFC Veteran Jake Shields applauded this quality of “The Eagle,” which sets him apart from others.

In a recent post on X, Shields replied to a picture of Nurmagomedov and Makhachev mopping the mats, showcasing their humility. Shields stated that when he used to train with “The Eagle” in San Jose, he would often be the one mopping the mats. And not just before he won the title, but Shields also saw him mopping in Las Vegas after he had become a champion.

Shields described it as a great example to his team that Nurmagomedov is not above them. In his words,

“When I would train with Kahabib in San Jose he would often be the guy mopping the mats( this is usually down my rookies). This was right before he own the title but I’m Pretty sure I also saw him moping in Vegas after he was already a champion. This sets a great example to his team that he’s not above them.”

MMA is a sport that requires discipline and years of training. Through discipline, it brings out the best side of individuals as humans. Nurmagomedov is one such fighter who embodies this principle.

In his camp, no one is above or below him; everyone is equal, united by a common goal. The result is evident as everyone in his team is achieving greater success and becoming solid fighters, whether it’s Islam Makhachev or Umar Nurmagomedov. For fans eager to see more of his unseen side, there is good news: his documentary will be released soon.

Reports: Documentary on Khabib Nurmagomedov will be out soon

Dana White was joined by Khabib Nurmagomedov during an Instagram Live session in August last year, where he announced the UFC’s collaboration on a documentary featuring Khabib Nurmagomedov. Now, multiple social media outlets have confirmed that a documentary on “The Eagle” will be released on October 31st of this year.

Indeed, sporting documentaries are one of the most exciting things for fans, as they offer a close look into the lives of their favorite athletes and provide valuable insights. Now that fight fans know the release date of the documentary, they will be eagerly awaiting the next announcement or trailer, keeping them glued to social media.