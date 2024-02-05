“Sick People”: EX-UFC Star Sympathizes With Nina Marie Daniele After Rogue Fan Pens ‘Hope You Die’ Message on Instagram

Nina Marie Daniele is a name that is synonymous with the UFC now. The social media personality had a breakthrough year in 2023, officially partnering with the organization and interviewing some of its biggest names. Fans love to see her quirky yet awkward relationship with the fighters as she asks them some unusual questions. However, not all fans share the same view as Daniele revealed in her latest X post.

Advertisement

A fan wrote to her via Instagram Direct Messages and penned a foul-mouthed rant hoping the social media personality would ‘d*e’.

‘Nina Drama’ handled the situation very well, as she wrote a long message, a plea to MMA fans:

Advertisement

“If any of you have ever written one of these dms maybe think twice about it, not everyone will react the same. I’ve seen people go to very dark places and consider un-aliving themselves or resort to using. “

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/ninamdrama/status/1754376669199221223?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Nina Marie Daniele gets a lot of hate on social media for every single action of hers. She takes the hate in her stride and sometimes uses it to crack jokes on herself. Which is why personalities like Jake Shields root for her.

Jake Shields agrees with Nina Marie Daniele’s plea to MMA fans, explaining the psyche of ‘hate messages’

Jake Shields is a respected voice in the MMA space. A man with a stellar MMA and wrestling career. The former UFC welterweight title contender does not shy away from speaking his mind.

He regularly interacts with fans and other fighters on X. Fans love his brutal honesty when it comes to expressing his views.

Advertisement

Here’s what he had to say in response to Nina Marie Daniele’s X post:

“Such sick people but usually they just hate themselves”

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/jakeshieldsajj/status/1754380675418144882?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Shields explained how the fans who usually say such things are not happy with themselves and they take it out on others.

The former Strikeforce middleweight champion has received his share of hate messages similar to Nina Marie Daniele and could only sympathize with her.