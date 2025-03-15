“Guys Would Be Screaming”: Joe Rogan Recalls Dana White and UFC Kicking Out a Fighter for His Brutal Leg-Tearing Moves

Getting kicked out of the UFC isn’t easy—fighters have been involved in all kinds of controversies and still managed to stick around. But apparently, there is one line that remains sacrosanct. According to Joe Rogan, nobody is allowed to rip people’s knees apart and refuse to stop, even after the opponents tap.

Rogan shared a wild throwback story about a fighter who was booted from the UFC for doing exactly that. Known for his brutal leg locks, this guy wasn’t just winning fights—he was leaving opponents screaming in agony and unable to walk afterward.

A notable incident occurred at UFC Fight Night 29 in October 2013, where this fighter secured a heel hook victory over Mike Pierce but maintained the hold beyond the tap out and the referee’s intervention.

When Dana White and UFC saw this happen, they booted him out, citing unsportsmanlike behavior and a pattern of similar infractions, including a prior 90-day suspension in 2010 for a comparable offense.

Younger fans, of course would have no memory of this since these were pre-Conor McGregor days, when the sport hadn’t reached the global popularity it has since.

So, Rogan saw it fit to remind them of an episode of his podcast. “There is a guy named Rousimar Palhares who is one of the scariest mother f**kers to ever fight.”, Rogan began, almost as if he was about tell a horror story.

And sure enough, it was one.

“He was a leg lock specialist. What he would do is rip your knees apart. And he would not let go when you tapped…Guys would be screaming in agony and slapping and tapping and he would be still twisting.”, the UFC commentator added.

Rogan, of course, was only telling the tale of a bygone era of MMA. However, it appears that a current UFC prospect, one newly ranked at lightweight, could benefit from the story.

Paddy’s viral choke

​In a sparring session from earlier this year that quickly went viral, #15th ranked 155 pounder, Paddy “The Baddy” Pimblett and MMA fighter Denis Frimpong decided to settle their online feud the old-fashioned way: by stepping into the gym together.

The tension between the two had been brewing on social media, with Frimpong questioning Pimblett’s readiness for upcoming events. Taking matters into their own hands, Pimblett met at Manchester Top Team gym to hash it out. ​

The sparring started intensely, with both fighters exchanging significant strikes. However, the turning point came when Pimblett expertly ducked under a hook from Frimpong, taking him to the ground. From there, Pimblett secured a dominant position and locked in a rear-naked choke.

Despite Frimpong’s tap signaling submission, Pimblett maintained the hold for a few extra seconds, leading to a brief scuffle as onlookers intervened. ​

Addressing the incident, Frimpong downplayed the controversy, urging fans to “chill out” and emphasizing that he hadn’t lost consciousness. He acknowledged that in such high-stakes sparring, especially with underlying tensions, emotions can run high, and such incidents are part of the game. ​

Pimblett, on his part, defended his actions by highlighting that they had agreed beforehand on a no-tap rule, suggesting that Frimpong’s tap was unexpected. He expressed frustration over the backlash, pointing out that context is crucial in understanding the situation. ​

In the end, both fighters showed mutual respect, shaking hands and putting their differences aside.