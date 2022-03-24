“He broke the law. He needs to be locked up” – Cain Velasquez should be behind bars according to Ex-policeman and UFC heavyweight Chris Daukaus

Former UFC heavyweight champion, Cain Velasquez, is being held in police custody for his alleged involvement in a gunshot in late February.

Velasquez is suspected of opening fire on a truck. He also led the police on an “11-mile high-speed chase” in San Jose, California. He was purportedly looking for a man who had allegedly molested one of his relatives. Instead however, he struck and injured someone else.

Many important names in MMA rallied behind the 39-year-old. They showed their support to Velasquez via the hashtag #FreeCain. However, Chris Daukaus, a fellow heavyweight, adopted a slightly different strategy.

As a fighter, a father, and a former law enforcement officer, Daukaus expressed his opinion in a recent interview with Sherdog. From 2010 until 2021, the number nine-ranked UFC contender was a member of the Philadelphia Police Department.

Chris Daukaus, a former police officer, offers his thoughts on the Cain Velasquez case.

“As a father and as a fighter, I’m OK with what he did. Yes, it sucks that he shot the wrong person. I understand where he’s coming from. I understand the emotions that he must’ve felt, and I couldn’t imagine what was going through his head, and I couldn’t imagine being in that situation. “As a former law enforcement officer, as a former police officer, dealing with the circumstances of the case and the facts of the case, I knew he was gonna be locked up. He is going to be charged. It’s just whether or not what he gets charged with during the trial,” Daukaus explained.

“As a father, as a father of a young son, and soon-to-be daughter, I can respect what he did. I understand what he did,” he reiterated. “But as a former law enforcement officer, like I said, he broke the law. He needs to be locked up.”

Velasquez took matters into his own hands, according to Daukaus.

“Cain Velasquez did attack this person and tried to kill them and he should be behind bars. But, there’s a morality there, and that question or that topic needs to be handled better.”

Velasquez’s bail was denied because the judge found his acts “very reckless to human life.”

He is now facing various counts, including attempted murder, which carries a maximum penalty of 15 years in jail.

Also Read:“McGregor Will Get Demolished If He Faces Usman” – Stephen “Wonderboy” Thompson on Conor McGregor’s return fight against “The Nigerian Nightmare” Kamaru Usman