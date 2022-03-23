“McGregor Will Get Demolished If He Faces Usman” – Stephen “Wonderboy” Thompson on Conor McGregor’s return fight against “The Nigerian Nightmare” Kamaru Usman

Stephen Thompson expressed his scepticism towards Conor McGregor moving up to face Welterweight Champion Kamaru Usman.

Conor McGregor has been talking about moving up to welterweight and challenging champion Kamaru Usman for the belt, and that talk is coming from McGregor himself.

When Conor is cleared to return to the UFC, the former dual champion hopes to make another leap at 145 and 155 pounds. The Irishman has fought at 170 pounds before, and although it is not his natural weight class, he believes he can hold his own against the best.

However, some individuals are sceptical about McGregor and his abilities. Stephen “Wonderboy” Thompson is one of those who believes McGregor has little chance of defeating Usman.

Thompson discussed it on his podcast.

Wonderboy Thompsons’ insight on McGregor vs Usman

“[McGregor’s] going to get demolished [by Usman]. Yeah, he’s going to be a big fight, a big payday but you’re going to get demolished,” Thompson said via Sportskeeda. “Dude, I love you Conor but you put on the weight like that and you’re fighting a dude at 170 [pounds]. I mean you got to try and put some weight on to become a real 170 [pounder]. I mean, look at Kamaru, look at the biceps and shoulders on that guy. [And] he’s got both attributes, he’s got cardio for days and he’s one of the top wrestlers in the welterweight division.”

Thompson has faced some of the top welterweights in the UFC’s welterweight division. He has fought in two title fights and has participated in a few skirmishes. He understands what it takes to compete in the welterweight level better. McGregor has fought twice at 170 pounds, losing to Nate Diaz and winning to Donald Cerrone.

After three losses in a row at lightweight, McGregor’s move to middleweight may start a new era for him. He’s presently recovering from a leg injury sustained during his previous appearance in the Octagon. His return date is unknown, but he is expected to be back in action by early autumn.

