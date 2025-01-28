“He Deserves”: Alex Pereira Ready to Share 2024 Fighter of the Year Honors with Ilia Topuria

Alex Pereira might have been awarded the 2024 Fighter of the Year for his three title defenses in the year but a case can also be made for Ilia Topuria, considering the quality of his opponents. Topuria ran it down with legends like Alexander Volkanovski and Max Holloway and managed to send both of them to the shadow realm. In light of this, Pereira has announced that he would be more than happy to share his prize with the featherweight champion.

In a conversation with Ariel Helwani, Pereira said that fans were right to be rooting for the Spaniard since he seemed to bring a lot of joy to them and as such deserves the award as much as he did.

“I will share this [award] with him because he’s also done great things and he’s a great guy who brings a lot of joy to people, so he deserves the award too… We both are the best fighters of 2024.”

Alex Pereira is willing to share his 2024 Fighter of the Year award with Ilia Topuria “I will share this [award] with him because he’s also done great things… We both are the best fighters of 2024.” @arielhelwani #UFC #MMApic.twitter.com/7Aook7uU37 — Championship Rounds (@ChampRDS) January 27, 2025

The Brazilian powerhouse is being generous but he could claim solo dominion over the award and there would be few to complain. Two out of three of his fights had been against former world champions and were taken on short notice to save UFC PPVs.

If an argument could be made against his ascension to the top, it would be his refusal to fight Magomed Anlalaev for a whole year of his title reign. Pereira’s opponents, through sheer stroke of luck, were strikers who were either incapable or unwilling to go to the ground to test his grappling abilities.

Topuria, on the other hand, not just defeated legends, he even challenged champions like Charles Oliveira and Islam Makhachev, who would be a stylistic nightmare for him inside the octagon.

Pereira eyes UFC heavyweight championship

Alex Pereira has never shied away from chasing greatness, and now he has his sights set on making UFC history. Already a former middleweight champion and the current light heavyweight king, Pereira has declared his ambition to claim the heavyweight title, a feat never before accomplished in the sport.

While the UFC has seen its share of double champs and fighters competing across multiple divisions, no one has ever managed to win belts in three different weight classes. Pereira wants to change that. Speaking with Ariel Helwani on his show, he shared his bold vision:

“I’ll fight anybody at heavyweight. But I’m the champion, and Jon Jones is the champion. If Aspinall was the champion, I’d want to fight him.”

Alex Pereira is asked if he’d be interested in fighting Tom Aspinall:



“I’ll fight anybody at heavyweight. But I’m the champion, and Jon Jones is the champion. If Aspinall was the champion, I’d want to fight him.”



@arielhelwani #UFC #MMApic.twitter.com/9nGV0H7wlv

— Championship Rounds (@ChampRDS) January 27, 2025

Pereira’s willingness to take on anyone at heavyweight underscores his competitive spirit and confidence in his abilities. A potential showdown with Jon Jones, widely regarded as the greatest MMA fighter of all time, would be one of the most anticipated bouts in UFC history.

If Pereira succeeds in capturing the heavyweight title, he will not only solidify his legacy but also set a record that might stand for generations. The idea of holding championships across three divisions is a testament to Pereira’s incredible skill, ambition, and willingness to push the boundaries of what’s possible in the sport.

As Pereira eyes this historic challenge, the MMA world can only watch in anticipation, wondering if Poatan will once again redefine what it means to be great in the UFC.