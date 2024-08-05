“He Think He Triple H”: Conor McGregor’s ‘Smoky’ Entry at BKFC 63 Sparks Wild Reactions Online

Conor McGregor recently expanded his business portfolio by acquiring a stake in the Bare Knuckle Fighting and he has no intention of being a silent partner. Since the acquisition, he has been hard to miss at BKFC events both the fights as well as press conferences. Most recently, he stole the spotlight at the BKFC 63 event with an entrance that was inspired by a WWE superstar.

Needless to say, fans had a lot to say about the same.

BKFC recently hosted their event in Sturgis, South Dakota over the weekend. Chief among the many things that the city is known for, is its biking culture. Every year, the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally draws thousands of riders to the city.

Inspired by this, McGregor made a stunning entry at the event. Prior to his walkout, smoke filled the room and ‘The Notorious’ emerged from behind the smoke flanked by two choppers on either side.

He was also accompanied by two ring girls who walked with him all the way to the ring before parting ways. This dramatic entry had fans comparing the walk out to WWE star Triple H’s walkouts. Here are some of the best reactions to McGregor’s latest antic.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Full Violence ™ (@fullviolence)



One fan said, “Someone check on Chandler.”

Another fan added, “Bros off the coke again.”

“We really got a conor BKFC walkout before GTA 6”– commented a fan making fun of the wait for the popular video games series.

An angry fan disapproved of the same saying, “Doing anything BUT fighting.”

Another fan stated, “He think he triple H or some?”

McGregor’s presence at the event and some of his antics is now causing concern amongst fans regarding his return this year.

McGregor antics leaves fans worried once again

‘The Notorious’ has had fans worried about his commitment to the sport for a while now.

Even when he was under contract to take on Chandler at UFC 303, the Irish superstar was spotted partying until 2am amongst other things that waned fans confidence in how seriously he was taking the fight.

Similarly, at this event, McGregor entered the ring and downed a pint of his beer brand, Forged Irish Stout, once again making fans concerned for his health as well as his recent behavior.

Meanwhile, ‘The Notorious’ has stated on social media that he had spoken to Dana White about a return before the end of the year. While it is not confirmed, McGregor’s antics do not seem like that of a fighter who has a bout agreement in place.