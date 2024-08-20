“He’s Gone Completely Quiet”: Tom Aspinall Claims to Retire Jon Jones ‘Without Throwing a Punch’

Tom Aspinall is going all out at Jon ‘Bones’ Jones. While many already believe that having defended the interim heavyweight title, Aspinall is the true champion of the division, Dana White hasn’t granted him the undisputed fight yet. And as he awaits Jones’ return from injury, only to fight a 41-year-old Stipe Miocic, Aspinall is swinging with nothing to lose.

In a recent interview with Michael Bisping and Anthony Smith, he called out ‘Bones’ for going quiet after his win over Curtis Blaydes. He then claimed that he was going to retire the UFC undisputed heavyweight champion without ever having to fight him.

“The guy was sat there with the Cheeto fingers… waiting for me to get knocked out so he could start tweeting about it..Since I won that fight he’s gone completely quiet… I will retire Jon Jones without even fighting him.”

Tom Aspinall goes IN on Jon Jones “We know [Jon Jones is] a bit overweight these days, the guy was sat there with the Cheeto fingers… waiting for me to get knocked out so he could start tweeting about it.. Since I won that fight he’s gone completely quiet… I will retire… pic.twitter.com/ix8HtUFCUF — Championship Rounds (@ChampRDS) August 19, 2024

According to Aspinall, the champion was looking forward to seeing him lose to Curtis Blaydes. And there is some truth to it as Jones, who has been rather active on X responding to the backlash of choosing Miocic over the Brit has gone quiet since Aspinall’s interim title defense.

The Brit also feels the UFC is doing him wrong by holding the belt hostage from him and has called out the company and Jones again.

Is the UFC protecting Jones?

Tom Aspinall definitely seem to think so. He simply does not understand how he isn’t getting the undisputed title shot even after defending his UFC interim heavyweight title.

Aspinall even cited examples of the UFC President going to interviews and randomly hyping up Jones as the best combat sports athlete of all time, something he sordidly disagrees with. The Brit believes that the company is keeping the belt hostage from him.

“I’m the best heavyweight in the world and I’m not getting my credit for it. They’re holding the belt hostage mate and Jon Jones is loving it.”

Tom Aspinall spitting facts again.. “I’m the best heavyweight in the world and I’m not getting the credit for it.. You’ve got Dana White who, you’ll be talking about Bantamweights and Dana will flip it back to how great Jon Jones is” Via @BYMPod

pic.twitter.com/5X97HbocGD — Red Wolf (@RedWolfMMA) August 19, 2024

Aspinall can’t seem to comprehend how Dana White thinks. If he thinks Jones is the best ever, he should be fighting the best fighter in the division. The Brit has every reason to be frustrated at both the UFC and Jon Jones. Especially considering this may be the last time ‘Bones’ steps into the octagon.