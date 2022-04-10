“No One Even Comes Close” – Khabib Nurmagomedov, a Michael Jordan fan, proclaims Muhammad Ali to be the best athlete of all time

Khabib Nurmagomedov believes that irrespective of the contribution of Michael Jordan in the Basketball, Muhammad Ali is still No.1 GOAT.

UFC legend Khabib Nurmagomedov is an avid fan of other games as well, not just MMA. As fans know, Russian athlete respects Michael Jordan. In an interview with Bob Menery from ‘Full Send Podcast’, Khabib had promised Menery three sheep to meet a famous basketball player.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Хабиб Нурмагомедов (@khabib_nurmagomedov)



However, Michael Jordan is not the only athlete he loves. The ‘Eagle’ also has a deep respect for boxing legend, Muhammad Ali. According to him, Ali is the best athlete.

In a recent interview, Khabib said, “I have learned a lot from Muhammad Ali and for me, he is the best athlete of all time. “

“They stripped him of his belt thinking that between three or so, they put him in jail, you know. It’s just like when he was a kid, when he was an Olympic champion. ”

Moreover, Khabib thinks no one can do what Ali did and Khabib will always be in the lead. However, this is not the first time Khabib has appreciated Ali’s skills and work. Earlier, the former UFC lightweight champion had appeared on Mike Tyson’s podcast where he had a lot of good things to say.

More to Khabib Nurmagomedov in honor of Muhammad Ali

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Muhammad Ali (@muhammadali)



During the podcast with Mike Tyson, Khabib complimented Ali and had only positive comments about him. Tyson has admitted that he is one of the biggest boxers in the world. In fact, Ali has been a huge inspiration to Tyson to become a boxer. In addition, Tyson also won against Larry Holmes – the same fighter who had defeated Ali. ‘No’ thus, he retaliated for Ali’s loss.

Similarly, Khabib Nurmagomedov has also taken great inspiration from him. Although Ali may have passed away, his contribution to the arena of combat continues as he continues to inspire fighters.

Also Read: “If he can make that much money, why can’t I?” – Khamzat Chimaev reveals how Conor McGregor inspired him to take up Mixed Martial Arts