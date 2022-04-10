Basketball

“No One Even Comes Close” – Khabib Nurmagomedov, a Michael Jordan fan, proclaims Muhammad Ali to be the best athlete of all time

Kabib Nurmagomedov Muhammad Ali
Adeep

Previous Article
"Carla Esparza lacks the strength to impose wrestling on Rose Namajunas" - Tatiana Suarez thinks Carla Esparza does not have it in her to beat Rose Namajunas
Next Article
"Hulk Hogan, we coming for you N****" - When Booker T called Hulk Hogan a racial slur on live television
NBA Latest Post
Jon Jones Michael Jordan Dennis Rodman
“He’s got Michael in him, but he’s got Rodman in him too” – UFC star Jon Jones compared to NBA Legends Michael Jordan and Dennis Rodman for his duality inside and outside the octagon

UFC star Jon Jones was compared to NBA Legends Michael Jordan and Dennis Rodman for…