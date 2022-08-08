“He’s starting to lap these guys” – Aljamain Sterling likens Kamaru Usman to “prime” Jon Jones in terms of dominance

Aljamain Sterling extolled Kamaru Usman in a recent interview with The Schmo, claiming that the UFC welterweight champion resembles a younger Jon Jones.

When he faces Englishman Leon Edwards with his 170 lb. strap on the line, “The Nigerian Nightmare” is going for his 16th straight triumph inside the octagon. The 35-year-old has never lost in the UFC but has had to contend with some tough opponents, including Colby Covington, Jorge Masvidal, and Gilbert Burns.

Aljamain Sterling expressed his genuine view of Kamaru Usman when speaking in favour of the TUF 21 winner, describing the welterweight as one of the finest fighters to ever compete in the sport of mixed martial arts:

“You have to put him in the conversation of G.O.A.T., I think so. He’s starting to lap these guys and he’s putting these guys away… Kind of reminds me of Jon Jones in his prime where he was doing to guys, running through the competition. So I think he’s up there with [Anderson] Silva, GSP [Georges St-Pierre], [Jon] Jones, and Mighty Mouse [Demetrious Johnson].”

When ‘Funk Master’ competes against T.J. Dillashaw in the co-main event of UFC 280 on October 22, he is expected to make his second title defence of the UFC bantamweight title.

View Sterling’s entire conversation with The Schmo below:

When Jon Jones makes his UFC heavyweight debut, who will he face?

Jon Jones hasn’t competed in almost two years, missing out on the opportunity to compete throughout a significant portion of his peak in the cage. Who will the former UFC light heavyweight champion fight in his heavyweight debut as he prepares to return to the sport?

According to rumours, Stipe Miocic and “Bones” will face each other in the octagon during his first match in the division. However, it appears like Jones and the UFC have reached a deadlock.

Although it might appear like ‘Bones’ chance to immediately force his way to a championship match against Francis Ngannou is gone, the 28-fight veteran has other choices for his heavyweight debut. ‘Bones’ has been attempting to get a fight for himself for some time now.

The most significant division in the UFC is currently more intriguing than ever, thanks to several outstanding up-and-coming prospects starting to succeed in the promotion. If Jon Jones isn’t immediately granted the opportunity to face “The Predator,” he might instead face the flying Curtis Blaydes or the cunning Ciryl Gane.

