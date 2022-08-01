UFC

Dana White responds to the question of whether Triple H replacing Vince McMahon will strengthen their friendship.

Dana White Triple H Vince McMachon
Zohan Mistry

Previous Article
Charles Barkley turned down $3 million for Tweeting and a chance to be an influencer
No Newer Articles
WWE Latest News
Dana White Triple H Vince McMachon
Dana White responds to the question of whether Triple H replacing Vince McMahon will strengthen their friendship.

The UFC president expressed his opinion that his relationship with WWE will not change despite…