“Honoured”: Alex Pereira Reacts as Anthony Joshua Hopes to Witness UFC Star’s Boxing Debut

Anthony Joshua wants to see Alex Pereira in 16 oz gloves soon. ‘Poatan’ has shown his elite-level striking on many occasions inside the octagon. His striking skill paired with his insane power has seen him scale the heights of the MMA world in a very shirt period of time. And now ‘AJ’ wants to see how this power and technique translates into the boxing ring.

Although the Brazilian has a history in kick boxing, he has never fought professionally as a boxer in the ring. But with the way his career is going, it may just be a matter of time before he really goes for that 7 figure purse and gets between the ropes.

Of course, now he’s also got the likes of Joshua behind him. Humbled to be considered for the sport by the former Unified Heavyweight Champion, ‘Poatan’, in his usual calm self asked the boxer for some advise.

Pereira spoke about how boxing has always been his dream. However, he was very realistic about it, he knows it’s too late for him to make it a career. So he asked ‘AJ’ who he thinks he should take on in the ring.

“I’m honored you think so. It’s always been my dream, I’m 37 I cannot make a career in it so who do you recommend I fight?”

Now that is an exciting prospect for both UFC and Boxing fans, Pereira in the boxing ring.

But for now, the Brazilian isn’t thinking too hard about his boxing debut, he is currently enjoying his time off with his sons, and mentor, Glover Texeira.

Pereira cycles through the streets of New York City

‘Poatan’ is reaping the fruits of his labor after putting on yet another impressive performance in the octagon. The Brazilian came out virtually unscathed from his UFC 303 fight and rumors are, he wants to fight at UFC 305 in Perth.

That’s UFC 300, 302 and 305 he will have defended the light heavyweight title at, if his plans come to fruition. Even for an active fighter, let alone a champion, this is some insane turnaround!

But that doesn’t mean Poatan doesn’t have any time for fun.

He beat Jiri Prochazka with such ease, it didn’t even look like a competitive fight. Following his victory, he traveled to the Big Apple with his sons. Along with them was his mentor and former UFC champion Glover Texeira.

Alex Pereira is that guy. One week ago, he headlined one of the biggest cards this year. Straight after that, he went to the gym for training, and now he is in New York riding a bike and carrying Glover Teixeira and his sons. ‍♂️ VIA: @AlexPereiraUFC / #UFC #MMA pic.twitter.com/os9XzrBa7K — MMA.PROS.PICK (@MMAPROSPICK) July 7, 2024

The group sat and listened to Brazilian songs as they slowly made their way through iconic places such as the Radio City Music Hall theater. Well, hopefully Pereira enjoys every second of his New York tour, if any one’s deserved it, it’s him.