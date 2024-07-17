“How Dare You”: Khamzat Chimaev Sparks Outrage With Title Shot Demand After Missing a Crucial Fight

Khamzat Chimaev’s ludicrous demand has drawn the ire of UFC fans who brutally trolled him on social media. It has been just a few weeks since Chimaev dropped out of the Abu Dhabi card after falling violently ill. However, now that ‘Borz’ has recovered from his sickness, he appeared on an interview with Match TV, where he teased a potential return date in October and even claimed he deserved a title shot for his next fight.

Naturally, fans were flabbergasted by Chimaev’s demand, since he has done nothing to justify a title shot. In reality, fighters have to prove themselves against multiple opponents and wait for months until they get a chance to fight for the gold. Hence, UFC loyalists soon took to social media to come up with creative insults for the Russian fighter.

“Since when does a crypto scam gift you a title shot?”

One fan made fun of Chimaev’s weak immune system by saying,

“He’s gotta learn how to fight off a cold first.”

Yet another fan poked fun at the Russian’s recent crypto scam and his canceled fight against Robert Whittaker at UFC Saudi Arabia,

“1 cancelled fight and 1 crypto scam in 2024… give my boy his title shot #Soon”

1 cancelled fight and 1 crypto scam in 2024… give my boy his title shot

This fan explained as to why Chimaev is only willing to fight in the Middle East,

“This dude can only fight in his home area cause we will get sick anywhere else”

Meanwhile, this commenter could not fathom how Chimaev could ask for the title shot after pulling out of a fight against one of the highest-ranked contenders,

“How dare you”

In fact, UFC fans aren’t the only ones who believe ‘Borz’ is out of his mind, as even Dana White disagreed with the Russian fighter.

Chimaev reveals he is not on the same page as White

Chimaev cannot seem to get White to agree with him. The Russian fighter insisted that having 7 wins in his last 7 fights is enough to warrant a title shot. In fact, during an interview in front of a live audience at an event, ‘Borz’ was asked what White thought of his title aspirations. To this, the Russian fighter said,

“Dana says different things. We’ll see. You have to negotiate with them constantly.”

While Chimaev has a habit of dropping out of fights at the last moment, there is another obstacle in his way to a title shot. As things currently stand, ‘Borz’ cannot fight on American soil and the UFC is forced to find matchups for him elsewhere. This comes as an added challenge to the promotion since events outside of the United States are quite rare.

Nevertheless, with Chimaev now seemingly confident about his October return, it will be interesting to see what White can drum up for him.