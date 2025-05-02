‘How Many Gorillas It Would Take to Get Conor McGregor Off Cocaine and Save Jon Jones?’: Sonnen’s Wild Question Amidst Trending Debate

Leave it to Chael Sonnen, MMA’s unofficial king of outrageous takes, to throw gasoline on the fire with a question so off-the-wall it instantly hijacked the conversation. Forget the chicken or the egg—Sonnen wants to know how many gorillas it would take to fix two of MMA’s most notorious bad boys.

For more context for those who are not perennially online monitoring the stupidity that goes on in the interwebs, what began as a casual musing on Reddit back in 2020 has resurfaced with a vengeance, igniting discussions across platforms like TikTok, Twitter, and YouTube.

The scenario is simple yet provocative: envision 100 average men, devoid of weapons, facing off against nature’s second most formidable primate- our Darwinian cousin, the silverback gorilla.

Regardless of where one stands, it’s clear that this hypothetical battle has captivated the collective online consciousness, serving as a testament to the internet’s love for the bizarre and the speculative. With this question being so trendy, Sonnen has now spent at least two days discussing it online, one even being chided by Cormier. But even DC couldn’t do much about this take.

On the latest episode of the ‘Good Guy/Bad Guy’ show, Sonnen asked for solutions to something that has been plaguing the MMA community for some time now.

“The real question is not how many gorillas does it take or how many Jon Jones does it take to beat a gorilla. The real question is how many gorilla would it take to lift the cage off Jon Jones when USADA shows up for a drug test. That is the real question,” he wondered.

“How many gorillas would it take to get Conor McGregor off c**aine and into the octagon. That is the real question,” he added, steering the conversation towards the Irishman.

While the Conor McGregor reference might be pretty straightforward, the Jones reference could be a bit confusing. After all, the wildest Jones-drug story anyone has ever heard was when he bragged about defeating Cormier after snorting over the weekend, right?

Well, that made him sound cool. The following story does the exact opposite.

Jones hiding under the octagon; a blast from the past

Ah, the infamous tale of Jones and the octagon hide-and-seek. It’s one of those stories that sounds too wild to be true—until it is. Back in 2015, long before memes could immortalize every misstep, Jones found himself in a rather peculiar predicament.

Facing an unexpected visit from the Nevada State Athletic Commission (NSAC) for a drug test, and having recently indulged in some marijuana, he chose an unconventional hiding spot: beneath the cage at his Jackson Wink gym.

The goal? To avoid a positive test for weed, which, at the time, could have led to significant repercussions.

Years later, during a Twitter exchange with Israel Adesanya, Jones confirmed the incident, clarifying that it was the NSAC—not USADA—he was evading, and that his concern was over marijuana, not performance-enhancing drugs.

It’s a chapter in MMA history that’s as bizarre as it is memorable, adding another layer to the complex narrative of one of the sport’s most enigmatic figures.