‘3 Dead Jon Jones’: 10 UFC Heavyweight Champions Beating Gorilla Claim by MMA Veteran Leaves Daniel Cormier Triggered

The gorilla vs men debate might be on its last breath on Twitter, but UFC analyst Chael Sonnen simply continues to hold on to it, with some rather bizarre opinions – ones his Good Guy/Bad Guy co-host Daniel Cormier is happy to hold him accountable for.

Sonnen, who has been vocal on the viral debate on social media this week, recently claimed that a few men could potentially make the herbivore more than tired and fatigued, even enough to lead to an unlikely victory.

“I don’t just openly dismiss that it would take a few men to deal with the size of the gorilla, but you could push it and it would get tired“, Sonnen eggregiously explained. The former UFC middleweight contender found it almost shocking that the hypothetical hundred men who would lose to the gorilla would be so weak as to fall to the 600 lbs behemoth.

And just yesterday, he broached the subject with Cormier while discussing absentee UFC heavyweight champion Jon Jones. “You’re going to have to sacrifice a few Jon Jones,” Sonnen said on Good Guy/Bad Guy – for a bigger cause he believed could be won.

“But while that gorilla’s mouth is full, and while his hands are doing something else. And you got the third Jon Jones and fourth Jon Jones coming around, coming to his back, chopping out the knees. I think 10 Jon Jones is probably gets I think it probably gets it done,” Sonnen suggested.

“You’re stupid. Stop. You’re stupid,” Cormier said in response!

Still comprehending the levels of mental gymnastics Sonnen must have practised to reach the delusional conclusion and express it with absolute certainty, DC chided, “Really, Chael? I always respected you as a smart human being. No amount of Jon Jones beats a gorilla.“

Sonnen retorted by asking DC if he knew anything about a gorilla’s cardio. “You think a gorilla can just fight all night?” he questioned.

At this point, however, Cormier was all but done with the debate. Dismissing Sonnen, he continued explaining.

“Thousand. 200 Jon Jones. 300 Jon Jones. A 100? Chael, guess what, there are some things…“, DC was now explaining what would actually happen in a fight with a gorilla.

“Those first few, Chael, those ones that get sacrificed- your eyes see what happens to those people, and you start thinking to yourself, ‘that could be me! So, fear sets in. Now you are not aggressive anymore“, he continued.

You would think DC had made its point there, but you would be wrong. Taking an unreal amount of pleasure in the conversation, DC pulled out a verbal simulation of what could happen if the many Joneses fought the gorilla.

“Now you have three dead Jon Jones. His head is off, Chael. The gorilla has now taken him and ripped off his arms, smacked him upside his head with it or just twisted his neck, Chael… The next five people are like, ‘I don’t want to go,'” the former UFC champion explained.

Wow! Tell us what you really think, DC!

Meanwhile, undeterred by Cormier’s picturesque depiction of the brutality, Sonnen suggested taking the pairing back to the rogue days of the UFC, with a controversial ruleset.

Sonnen suggests fighting ‘dirty’ to defeat gorilla

While a host of these strikes have been outlawed by the UFC since its inception, Sonnen suggested he would use them as strategies.

Particularly if paired with a silverback variation of a gorilla, former middleweight and light heavyweight star Sonnen suggested one should attack the eyes. And more so, the family jewels.

“I don’t care if he’s got a stripe down his back,” Sonnen said.

“I’m gonna fight that gorilla. I’m gonna find his eyes, I’m gonna find testicles, I’m going to do dirty stuff. And I’m gonna be on steroids. I’m gonna bring brass knuckles. You can’t trust me. I’ll stick the gorilla.”

Thankfully, Sonnen is not touted to fight a gorilla next.