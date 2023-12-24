How Much Money Did Joseph Parker Earn Upsetting Deontay Wilder?

The boxing world recently witnessed one of the most electrifying heavyweight showdowns between Deontay Wilder and Joseph Parker. The fight took place at the Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia and resulted in a massive upset for Wilder. It is not just the fight that hooked the fans but also how much money they made from it.

The fight purse is currently unknown but according to Marca, Parker’s expected earnings from his bout against Wilder is around $2-3 million. The amount looks quite small keeping in mind what his opponent would have earned at the same time. Parker isn’t a big name in the boxing world and even his career trajectory isn’t the same as his opponent Wilder.

On the other hand, Wilder, who has a net worth of $50 million is expected to have earned around $10 million. He has made around $100 million in his boxing career so far which includes a big chunk from his last few fights.

The boxing community saw an absolute spectacle when the 31-year-old fighter defeated the much bigger name in the boxing world. The fans at the arena were in total awe witnessing Parker when he defeated ‘The Bronze Bomber’ via unanimous decision in 12.

What did Deontay Wilder say after his loss against Joseph Parker?

Deontay Wilder, who is the world’s third-best active heavyweight as per The Ring magazine failed to leave his mark inside the ring.

During his post-fight interview, he however had his reasons and claimed that he did enough to win against his opponent. Wilder expressed that he had put enough effort to win but it was just not his time. He shared that he is grateful for all the support and that he is a “warrior” and will be back soon. He said,

“I did but my timing was off a little bit. Joseph did a great job in avoiding my punches. We make no excuses tonight, it was a good fight and we move on to the next thing.”

It will be interesting to see what is next for Wilder post his loss against Parker. As per the various talks on the web, the boxer might potentially face Anthony Joshua next year in 2024. But as nothing is yet officially confirmed, we advise fans to wait for the official announcement to click in.