“Dealing With Lawyers”: Dillon Danis Provides Negative Update on Logan Paul’s Fiancee Nina Adgal Lawsuit

The legal battle between Dillon Danis and Logan Paul’s fiancée, Nina Agdal, hasn’t been settled yet. The former Bellator star recently shared an update on the lawsuit that was filed against him. As per the recent post on X shared by @HappyPunch, Danis has still not been able to cover the lawsuit fee which is apparently around $400K.

Advertisement

Danis has expressed that even after months of the lawsuit being filed, it is still going on and he is dealing with the concerned people and lawyers every day.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/HappyPunch/status/1744766413116506335?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Advertisement

The controversy between Danis and Agdal started when Danis was booked against Logan Paul for an exhibition boxing match. Long before the matchup took place, Danis, famous for his trash-talking, started targeting Paul by firing shots at his fiancee.

It didn’t end there. It was when Danis shared the explicit images of Agdal on his X account, Agdal then took legal action against Danis. The Danish model sued ‘El Jefe’ for doing an illegal activity of hacking her Snapchat account, which was later reported to be true as per the cybersecurity experts.

She accused him under the federal revenge p*rn statute of the 2022 Violence Against Women Act. Even after the federal intervention, Danis didn’t stop, and this made Agdal file a complaint to have a restraining order demanding prison time for Danis.

The 30-year-old fighter tried all his ways to come out and dominate, but he lost in his own game. It was not just the fight that Danis lost, but he is still struggling with the controversy that he initially created.

How did Dillon Danis lose in his own controversy?

‘El Jefe’ entered the ring to face Logan Paul in a boxing bout. The match was highly hyped, as it was fueled by the initial build-up and the controversy involving Paul’s fiancée, Nina Agdal. Danis used all his ways to promote himself and the fight, but his ways played out against him. He was defeated by Paul by disqualification on October 14, 2023.

Advertisement

But it was not just the fight that Danis lost that day, but also the support from his fans. The excessive trolling and remarks that went against the sanctity of a woman and modesty disturbed the entire combat community.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/CensoredMen/status/1704665789515645132?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

It is unclear how much he earned from the fight, but he is still due to clear the legal fee. It was during a discussion with Adin Ross ahead of his fight against Paul, Danis expressed how he has a big amount to pay. And as per the recent developments, that legal fee is still not paid from ‘El Jefe’s end.

The combat community wasn’t quite impressed with Danis’s show and trolled him for losing a boxing fight against the YouTuber and causing unnecessary, verbally abusive drama.