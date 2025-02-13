Fight! Fight! Fight! – Pat Mahomes Sr./John Rocker

Pat Mahomes Sr. has made headlines once again. It seems like he can’t escape it, he’s a star! Well… if you could count getting DUIs and getting into fights being a star.

Refresh on Mahomes

Big surprise here, but Pat Mahomes Sr. is the father of the star quarterback for the Kansas City Chiefs of the NFL. In addition to raising one of the greats, Mahomes Sr. is an ex-MLB Pitcher.

He played 11 seasons in the majors, for six different teams. In 63 starts, the Texas native boasted a 42-39 record with an ERA of 5.47. Not great by any metric, but good enough to stay around for over a decade.

Why’s he back in the news?

This past weekend, Mahomes and retired MLB reliever John Rocker got into an argument in New Orleans. Outside of a restaurant, the two approached each other, when Mahomes pushed away Rocker’s hand after reaching for a handshake.

Although it started off somewhat tame, the two quickly escalated the situation, eventually hurling insults at each other. Mahomes can be heard in the video calling the ex-Atlanta Brave a “menace to society.”

𝗕𝗿𝗲𝗮𝗸𝗶𝗻𝗴: Patrick Mahomes Sr. and former MLB player John Rocker almost got into a massive FIGHT at Super Bowl week in New Orleans on Bourbon Street. An awful look for Patrick's father 😳 pic.twitter.com/nYAE8hyYS2 — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) February 11, 2025

Is there history between the two?

There’s no direct history between the two. Nothing that’s been broadcasted at least.

Pat Mahomes Sr’s reaction is likely correlated to the comments Rocker has spoke in the past, namely the comments made in his 1999 Sports Illustrated profile. In the article, John Rocker had an insulting rant regarding minorities, immigrants, and lower class people. Not a great look.

Next in their agenda

Although some speculate that it was staged, Pat Mahomes Sr. – a minority himself – probably had some strong feelings about the comments made.

This all comes in the wake that they may have a boxing match against each other, organized by Barstool’s Dave Portnoy. Pop Culture is a crazy thing.