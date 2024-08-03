“Hurting for Money Bad”: Nick Diaz Hints at Revealing Next UFC Fight Details on New OnlyFans Account, Fans Reacts

Of all the UFC superstars who have been in the game, Nick Diaz might as well had the most tumultuous career in the promotion. The OG Stockton gangster was suspended multiple times over several years for cannabis, thus taking away years of his prime. The older Diaz however is not slowing down, aiming to return to the UFC and now the fighter has partnered up with Only Fans, teasing details about his next duel.

Many including ardent fans were dumbstruck to see the former Strikeforce, WEC champion go down such a road given the general perception of the platform. Consequently, many fans jumped at the superstar’s post and noted down their thoughts.

Seeing the older Diaz partner up with the cam site enraged quite a few fans and they poured onto the scene. Several of them asked if Nick was actually broke or was in dire need of money.

“You a mma legend, you need the money that bad huh..”

While others simply understood the fighter’s situation and offered all support with some even making jokes about online subscriptions and GTA 6!

“My wife won’t believe me when I explain to her the charges on my account.” “The only time only fans is acceptable.” “We got nick Diaz on OF before gta6.”

In fact, the fighter has revealed that it is in his OF account where we can find his training regimen, some cool snippets of the behind-the-scenes, and updates about his upcoming fights and events.

Meanwhile, things are still uncertain about his UFC return after his scheduled UFC Abu Dhabi bout against Vincente Luque got shelved, and the promotional head Dana White shared his skepticism about seeing Diaz back in action soon.

White unsure about Nick Diaz’s UFC return

The August 3 card was expected to have the OG Stockton Slugger making a return to the promotion after his 2021 bout against Robbie Lawler. However, on July 20, the bout was cancelled due to travel issues on Diaz’s side, and had to be replaced with a middleweight scarp featuring Sharaputdin Magomedov.

This, however, was a huge letdown for the Brazilian, Luque who expressed his disappointment before the UFC 304 card. While the welterweight was trying his best to reschedule the bout and get the ball rolling again, the promotion’s head, Dana White lacked the confidence to specify a date.

When asked about Diaz’s situation at Saturday’s UFC 304 post-fight news conference, CEO Dana White simply shared his pessimism.

“I have no idea. Not very confident (Nick Diaz fights this year).”

Despite such a dismal fallout, fans can now catch their favorite superstar on OF, sharing new workout plans, and giving us more insights into the life of the 40-year-old slugger.