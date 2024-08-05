“I Am the Guy”: Tom Aspinall Says Jones vs. Miocic Shouldn’t Happen, Accuses ‘Bones’ of Running From Fight

Tom Aspinall is the undisputed heavyweight champion for a lot of UFC fans, even though he is not eligible to claim that title officially yet. ‘The Honey Badger’ has been chasing a fight against Jon Jones for years now and continues to make his case for being the biggest threat to Jones’ reign. In fact, he recently accused ‘Bones’ of “running away,” suggesting that the American should have taken him on instead of Stipe Miocic.

Aspinall sat down for an interview with former boxing champion, Carl Froch, on his YouTube channel ‘Froch on Fighting.’ Well, the conversation soon turned to Aspinall’s future, and Froch even asked the heavyweight what the current state of his division looked like. To this, Aspinall insisted that the heavyweight division has two champions, and although he has been trying to fight Jones, the latter is doing all he can to avoid such a matchup.

On top of it, Aspinall suggested that he should have been in Miocic’s place, as he said,

“Next he [Jones] is scheduled to fight a guy called Stipe Miocic. Stipe has not fought for four years. I’ve run through all the contenders. I feel like I am the guy to beat Jon Jones but he is running from it.”

All of Aspinall’s points make sense and most believe he is deserving of a title shot. However, he is not in charge of the matchmaking and the person responsible for it has been adamant that Miocic is the man for Jones to fight.

Dana White has had his eyes set on Miocic vs Jones for a while now and refuses to budge from it even though a lot has changed over the past few months. However, Aspinall remains positive and has even offered his services to make things easier for the UFC.

Aspinall ready to step in on short notice

The fight between Jones and Miocic is being targeted for November 2024 by the UFC. Jones has to pull out of their previous fight due to an injury, and White will be hoping that the second time’s the charm. Meanwhile, Aspinall, desperate to get his shot at the title, stated that he would be ready to step in on short notice to fight either Jones or Miocic.

The Brit offered his services as a backup for the fight and insisted that he would be ready to step in even on an hour’s notice to fight for the belt. Aspinall was adamant that regardless of who he fights next, an undisputed belt has to be on the line.