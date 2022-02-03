“I came prepared for the war” – Khabib Nurmagomedov opens up on his post-fight brawl after beating ‘The Notorious’ Conor McGregor at UFC 229

Khabib Nurmagomedov discusses about his fight with Conor McGregor and also the post fight brawl.

At UFC 229, Khabib Nurmagomedov “The Eagle” defeated Conor McGregor ” Notorious” for the UFC lightweight Title. The fight ended in the 4th round with Neck choke. Their rivalry still continues till day.

Even though The Eagle won the fight and extended his undefeated streak to 27-0, but Conor becomes the only man against whom khabib has lost a round in his UFC career.

In the early days of his career, Khabib Nurmagomedov expressed his love for Conor McGregor, but no one could have expected that their rivalry would continue to be one of the biggest and scariest in UFC history.

How the Rivalry between the Khabib Nurmagomedov and Conor McGregor started:

Friends of the duo clashed in a Moscow bar before the bout, with fellow UFC fighter Rasul Mirzaev afterwards shot and beaten, prompting McGregor to seek vengeance by throwing fencing at Khabib’s bus in New York months later. After which Conor was arrested and pressed charges as well.

The fight between them is still the most viewed match in UFC history and also had around 3 million PPV buys.

The Brawl

After Khabib submitted Conor, both of them had few verbal exchange and just few second after that he jumped out of the cage. which resulted in a massive brawl between both of the team members. And here is what Khabib shared about the incident with the Fullsend Podcast:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Full Send Podcast (@fullsendpodcast)

Also read: UFC 271 – Israel Adesanya vs Robert Whittaker 2: Date, Odds, Fight Card, Location, Rumors and more!