UFC

“I came prepared for the war” – Khabib Nurmagomedov opens up on his post-fight brawl after beating ‘The Notorious’ Conor McGregor at UFC 229

"I came prepared for the war" - Khabib Nurmagomedov on his post-fight brawl after 'The Notorious' Conor McGregor Fight at UFC 229
Adeep Sri Narayana

Previous Article
"NBA multi-millionaire Shaquille O'Neal got an F grade in his marketing class": The four-time champion revealed his marketing teacher told him big guys don't sell
No Newer Articles