List of UFC Events in March: From Jon Jones vs. Ciryl Gane to Leon Edwards vs. Kamaru Usman

The Ultimate Fighting Championship is an organization where the best fighters from around the world fight. It’s a dream for every young aspiring mixed martial artist to get into the UFC and become a champion. UFC is known for putting great events in almost every weekend. The main cards are stacked when the UFC puts on a paper view and the fight nights are exciting. The list of UFC events in March is as good as they could get.

March is filled with back-to-back events and fights that the fans can’t wait to see. We have fan favorites and stars competing in some of these events. From Jon Jones to Kamaru Usman, let’s take a look at the events and fights that we have coming our way in March.

Also Read: Conor McGregor Walk: What Is the Billy Strut?

UFC events in March:

The UFC starts March with a bang and we have UFC 285 on March 4th in T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas.

UFC 285 Main card:

Jon Jones vs Cyril Gane

Valentina Shevchenko (C) vs Alexa Grasso

Geoff Neal vs Shavkat Rakhmonov

Jalin Turner vs Dan Hooker

Bo Nickal vs Jamie Pickett

The next UFC event will be a UFC Fight Night on March 11th Saturday at The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas.

UFC Fight Night:

Petr Yan vs Merab Dvalishvili

Alexander Volkov vs Alexandr Romanov

Ricardo Ramos vs Austin Lingo

Said Nurmagomedov vs Jonathan Martinez

Vitor Petrino vs Anton Turkalaj.

UFC 286 is next in line and boy oh boy can you wait! March 18th O2 Arena, London UK.

UFC 286 Main Card:

Leon Edwards (C) vs Kamaru Usman

Justin Gaethji vs Rafael Fiziev

Joanne Wood vs Luana Carolina

Gunnar Nelson vs Daniel Rodriguez

Marvin Vettori vs Roman Dolidze

The next UFC Fight Night Takes place on March 24th at AT&T Center, San Antonio United States.

UFC Fight Night Main Card:

Marlon Vera vs Cory Sandhagen

Holly Holm vs Yana Santos

Alex Caceres vs Nate Landwehr

Chidi Njokuani vs Albert Duraev

Andrea Lee vs Maycee Barber

The Big Fights in March:

The UFC 285 Main card has two big ones. Jon Jones comes back as he faces Cyril Gane for the vacant heavyweight title of the world. Shevchenko will defend her title against Grasso in the co-main event at UFC 285.

He’s Baaaack!! Jon Jones vs Ciryl Gane at #UFC285 on March 4! pic.twitter.com/eu8OEbmoEE — UFC Europe (@UFCEurope) February 13, 2023

The next UFC Fight Night will have Petr Yan vs Merab Dvalishvili. This one would be interesting, as both fighters have opposite styles. It would be a treat to watch as we figure out whose style of fighting will be victorious.

This moment ❤️ FaceTime with Mum after achieving your wildest dreams 🥰#BestOf2022 pic.twitter.com/83BE8Lxrdz — UFC on BT Sport (@btsportufc) December 27, 2022

UFC 286 has an epic trilogy as the main event. Leon Edwards will defend his title for the first time against Kamaru Usman. The head kick got Edwards the title. We find out if it’s the same this time or not. Justin Gaethje faces Rafael Fiziev, which is a banger at 155 pounds.

UFC Fight Night on March 24th has Marlon Vera vs Cory Sandhagen as the main event. In the co-main event, we get to see an exciting fight between Holly Holm and Yana Santos.

What are your picks for these fights?

Also Read: “$300M”: Andrew Tate Threatens to Sue Accuser Woman Over ‘False’ Allegations