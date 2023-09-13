“I Paid $120,000 for…”: Fans Uproar as Ticket Prices Cross $100K Mark for UFC 295 Jon Jones vs. Stipe Miocic

The Ultimate Fighting Championship is regarded as the biggest MMA promotion because of its global reach. It stays true to that image by scheduling events across the world. Additionally, they try to maintain a reasonable entrance fee for their events so that most of the fans can be a part of the octagon experience. However, recent reports reveal that the UFC 295 ticket price for stands nearest to the cage has crossed the $100,000 mark. This news has enraged the MMA community and they are voicing their opinion on social media.

Advertisement

The UFC heavyweight champion Jon Jones will defend his title against one of the greatest 200 lbs-division fighters, Stipe Miočić. The fight is scheduled for UFC 295 on November 11 at MSG in New York.

Since a lot of hype surrounds the heavyweight clash, the entrance fee has soared. This has led to a heavy backlash from the MMA community.

Advertisement

Fans uproar at UFC 295 expensive ticket price

Fans can’t wait to see the former UFC heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic back in action after a long time. However, ESPN MMA revealed on Twitter that the ticket price for the stand closest to the cage for the Madison Square Garden pay-per-view is exceeding the $100,000 mark.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/espnmma/status/1701708024866292146?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

This news sparked an outrage in the MMA community, which was evident from their reaction in the comment section:

A fan is angry since he paid more than that to see McGregor lose against Poirier. He wrote:

“So that means I paid the most in 2021? Because I paid $120,000 for UFC264 (Conor & Poirier) sooooooo“

Advertisement

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/SwaggyCTV/status/1701715275081474418?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

One fan wrote about how it would feel to spend $100k if the fight had an early finish:

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/MrZZIRG/status/1701964384702980272?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Another fan roped in Dana White’s fighter pay controversy in their tweet, claiming that he should pay fighters more if they are charging the fans so much:

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/iHxmza9/status/1701728658698690894?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Some fans pointed out the ‘cray prices’:

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/BrianGoof/status/1701708552040239243?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Whilst one fan claimed tickets will sponsor the undercard and prelims:

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/AdityaKartik4/status/1701708981713178738?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Many fans shared the same emotion, whilst a section of the fans were happy to pay the money in order to see their favorite fighter compete at UFC 295

A Brief: Jones vs. Miocic

Francis Ngannou reigned the UFC heavyweight division for almost two years after defeating Stipe Miocic in 2021. However, he vacated the title and left UFC earlier this year, following which Jon Jones and Ciryl Gane were scheduled for the heavyweight title.

Jones, who is regarded as the greatest MMA fighter of all time, proved why he is worthy of that title by defeating Gane in under three minutes at UFC 285. However, many believe Stipe Miocic is his final obstacle.

Miocic, with a 20-4 record, held the heavyweight title two times and also had three successful defenses under his name. Given his legacy, the 41-year-old is considered the best of all time.

Therefore, for Jones, defeating Miocic will mean that he bested both the lightweight heavyweight and heavyweight divisions. And will have his name inked in golden in the MMA history book. Meanwhile, a victory for Miocic will have his legacy secured for ages to come.