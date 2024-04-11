Sean Strickland Confirms Next UFC Fight Against Paulo Costa Despite Previous Money Disagreement

Sean Strickland has agreed to fight Paulo Costa. ‘Borrachinha’ recently stated that the UFC offered him a fight against Strickland next. However, he claimed that the American rejected the offer, and called him out for ‘ducking’ the fight. However, the former UFC Middleweight Champion initially wanted to fight Dricus Du Plessis once more to regain his title that he lost at UFC 297. But going by his recent X update, it looks like Strickland had a change of plans.

Even after Strickland’s wish for the rematch, Dricus Du Plessis did not show any interest in making the match. Du Plessis, instead, spoke about how fighting Israel Adesanya could be a better deal for him. Thus, after no confirmations from the UFC or Du Plessis, it seems Strickland is ready to move on. Speaking about his next fight, Sean Strickland said,

“Well had a meeting with the UFC and told them that I don’t want to be rich. I want to be able to support a family after my career is done….Alright @BorrachinhaMMA you got your wish… Let’s do some bleeding.”

Sean Strickland revealed that he had a meeting with the UFC regarding his future. The American wants to be able to support his family after his fighting career is over. Strickland then tagged Paulo Costa and stated that he “got” his wish fulfilled. With the Strickland-Costa rivalry heating up, the former champ also revealed that he never ducked Paulo Costa earlier this week,

Sean Strickland reveals that he never ‘ducked’ the Paulo Costa fight

Sean Strickland is a fighter who never turns down fights. This is a character trait that fans associate with the former UFC Middleweight Champion- he is not scared to fight anyone. However, Paulo Costa spoke about how the American said no to their fight while on the Coach and Casual Podcast. Strickland commented on the post, saying,

“I never say no.. I say “how much””

Replying to the allegations, Sean Strickland mentioned that he never said no to the fight. He doesn’t say not to fights in general, instead, he just asks the UFC how much he will earn for the fight. And now, with Strickland verbally agreeing to the fight, it’s just a matter of time when Dana White will make the bout official.