“You Are Attacking Me for Nothing”: Hasbulla Claps Back After Social Media Backlash Over ‘Cat Abuse’

Hasbulla Magomedov has been one of the most well-known social media personalities to have emerged over the past few years. His rise to fame was prominent amongst fight fans after he was seen doing the impression of former UFC champion Khabib Nurmagomedov. Moreover, he comes from the same region as UFC’s lightweight champion, Islam Makhachev. He is also good friends with him and his team. The 20-year-old has also attended several UFC events to support him. Furthermore, his fame skyrocketed after he signed a multi-year PR deal with the Ultimate Fighting Championship.

However, as is the case with most social media personalities, even Hasbulla is not safe from controversies. The Dagestani social media sensation recently made the news after a video of him abusing his cat surfaced on the internet.

Hasbulla responds to criticism after a video of him abusing his cat surfaces online

As mentioned earlier, Hasbulla was seen abusing his cat in a video that surfaced online recently. In the video, the Dagestani social media sensation was seen pulling the ear of his cat and also hitting his cat. However, he clarified the situation in a recent video posted on his official Twitter account.

In the video, he suggested that people are attacking him for nothing. While suggesting that he loves his cat more than the people hating on him. He said: “She (Barsik) was misbehaving, and I just pulled the ear and that’s it. I love my cat more than you. If I didn’t love the cat, I wouldn’t have it at home. My most lovely animal is a cat. And when she disobeyed, I scolded her a little. And you are attacking me for nothing.”

For everyone asking me without the full picture. 🐈❤️ pic.twitter.com/9FMmbaF4zc — Hasbulla (@Hasbulla_NFT) March 31, 2023

It is worth noting that internet users from all around the world raised concerns over Hasbulla’s abuse of his cat. However, it remains to be seen how the animal activists react following his explanation of the situation.

Hasbulla was surprised by the Nelk Boys, with a room full of puppies

Following his rise to fame, Hasbulla has made friends with a lot of notable names on social media. One such friendship of his happens to be with the YouTuber group Nelk Boys. Interestingly, he and the Nelk Boys also happen to be good friends with UFC president Dana White.

In a recent video uploaded to his YouTube channel, Hasbulla was seen being surprised by a room full of puppies by the Nelk Boys and Dana White. While the Dagestani social media star appeared to be terrified, it was still a nice gesture.

