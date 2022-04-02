” I struggled to get up” – UFC main eventer says former NBA player allegedly ‘whooped’ him in training

Ryan Spann said Deron Williams is no joke with it comes to training on the mat and when on to describe him as “one strong man.”

Ryan Spann is a competitor in the Light Heavyweight division of the Ultimate Fighting Championship. His last fight was against Anthony Smith on September 18, 2021 at UFC Fight Night 192 where he lost the fight via rear-naked choke submission in round one.

Spann revealed in the past that he used to train with three-time NBA All-Star victory and two-time Olympic gold medalist Deron Williams.

Training with the Hustle

“One day Deron slapped me one day. I’m dead serious. You can call her and ask her, ”he said.

“I was training to fight, and the coach was like, ‘Deron, come in,'” Spann explained. “Also, I already knew he was with her, and I knew who she was, but I didn’t go with her. I thought it was my second or third round with a new body, and I put Deron in, I said, ‘Oh sh*t, nice, I get a round off.’ I had no idea Deron had ever fought. Also, he was about 230 at the time. “

Until Deron was on top of me and I struggled to get up, and the coach would look at me and say ‘I’ve been working with him for the past few years. Do you think you will finish this round? ’He found me, but in the next round I hit him with my right hand and he has not stopped me since.”

Training with Williams



Spann also revealed that at the time of this incident, in or near 2018, William had an interest in fighting former NFL heavyweight champion (and current UFC heavyweight) Greg Hardy. Spann believes Williams’ better performance will disrupt Jake Paul’s boxing, his last fight with an NBA player that ended with an amazing KO.

Williams, a 6’3 ”point guard, was drafted into the NBA by Utah Jazz for a third nomination in 2005. He spent six years with the Jazz, earning two nominations in the All-NBA Second Team. In 2011 he was sold the New Jersey Nets, which later became the Brooklyn Nets. Four years later with the Net he signed with Dallas Mavericks as a free agent. In 2017 he signed a one-year contract with the Cleveland Cavaliers. Williams retired after the expiration of that contract, at just 33 years old.

Prior to his dedication to basketball, Williams had a promising career in wrestling. He has won two Texas regional competitions in elementary and middle school. A longtime MMA fan, Williams is one of the owners of Fortis MMA in Dallas, TX.

