“Explain how this makes you any less of a piece of s**t” = Dan Hooker claps back at Jon Jones.

UFC featherweight Dan Hooker has re-called Jon Jones following their recent contact on social media.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dan “Hangman” Hooker (@danhangman)

While he may not have had much success within the Octagon recently, Dan Hooker has done a great job of making noise on Twitter. In addition to being known as a lax artist, “Hangman” is also not afraid to speak thoughtfully – no matter how great the goal he pursues.

WAR OF WORDS

His war of words against Jon Jones started a few months back and now, he has continued it.

The first tweet from Jones has been deleted, and asked why Hooker “jumped up his throat” for his negligence when Chael Sonnen was allegedly being investigated for the same thing.

Fans under Hooker’s comments are often on his side but given the “Bones” can be popular among fans these days, that may not mean much.

Explain how this makes you any less of a piece of shit. https://t.co/HnQRZfdsNl — Dan Hangman Hooker (@danthehangman) March 28, 2022

Jones has had a few run-ins with the authorities in the past, as fans are well aware. As a result, similarities between him and Sonnen have been made.

Brendan Schaub On Chael Sonnen’s Misdemeanor Citations: He Was Protecting His Wife Unlike Jon Jones https://t.co/Pk0aNF6aVJ via @middleeasy — MiddleEasy (@MiddleEasy) December 22, 2021

Which followed by Bonny replying back at Sonnen

Chael Sonnen, I’m not gonna sit here and celebrate you getting battery charges against a female last night. That would make me like you, and I’m nothing like you. Instead I will wish your family well, I wish the victims family well — BONY (@JonnyBones) December 19, 2021

Recent Events

Interestingly, when you look at the track record of the activities of both people, it becomes difficult to see where and when both of them will be back in the cage. Hooker comes on the heels of Arnold Allen’s defeat of his 145-pound return to UFC London.

It has been more than two years since Jones fought under the UFC umbrella. Everyone wants to see him test the water at heavyweight but if we go for a long time without hearing the fight announcement, people are very worried.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bony (@jonnybones)



However, at least they keep themselves entertained by other formats, or it may be good to read sometimes.

What do you think of the collaboration between Dan Hooker and Jon Jones? Who do you agree with in this debate? What do you think will happen to both men in the Ultimate Fighting Championship or maybe in another promotion?

Also Read: Khabib Nurmagomedov offers three sheep in exchange for meeting NBA legend Michael Jordan